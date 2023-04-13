Unsolved Wrong Time Zone inherited from Operating System
The Time Zone used to change in my Country (Mexico) around this time of year but since last year the change has been overruled by the government.
My computer macOS (Monterey V 12.6.1) displays the correct time but Vivaldi has +1 hr and it won't allow me to change it in settings. How can I change this?
I love Vivaldi but this could make me change browsers if not solved because it affects my emails and messages
mib2berlin
@GNavarro
Hi, if you set:
Vivaldi should take the time from the OS but I cant test this, no MacOS, not in Mexico.
You do cross posting in two different forum sections but both are wrong.
Maybe a moderator can move one in the MacOS section to get more testers.
It is maybe a bug.
Cheers, mib
OakdaleFTL
@mib2berlin said in Wrong Time Zone inherited from Operating System:
Vivaldi should take the time from the OS but I cant test this, no MacOS
I've never had this problem with Vivaldi and Macs.
@GNavarro Do you let Apple use your location to set the time zone?
Also, you should use Apple's time service:
(Also see https://support.apple.com/en-ie/HT203483 )
lumpycustard
This has not been resolved and saying. I'm glad it works for you OakdaleFTL. Idk what version of MacOS you're running but it doesn't look like that on Sonoma or Ventura.
My time zone is correct, the time on the OS menu bar is correct, and several other apps i've tested are correct (eg Teams, Outlook, Discord). Vivaldi is an hour behind.
MacOS Sonoma 14.0 (23A344)