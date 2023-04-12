Switching tabs to and from a tab with a video freezes my Vivaldi
Hello,
Recently my browser started freezing often when playing videos. After a while, I noticed it froze precisely when I switch tabs to or from a video that is playing. That is, if I start a video on Youtube and switch to any other tab, then my Vivaldi will (with no exception) freeze for about 4 seconds, before acting normally again. The same exact thing happens when I switch from any tab to a tab that is currently playing a video.
I've noticed that whenever this happens, the CPU usage of Vivaldi gets really high in my task manager. And this happens not only when playing Youtube videos, but also Twitch streams and videos within Twitter and Instagram, for example.
My current version of Vivaldi is 5.7.2921.65, on a machine with 8GB ram, and a Intel Pentium G4560 processor. This problem started all of a sudden about five days ago, without any Vivaldi update or new extension being added.
I've checked that the same thing happens on private mode too (that is, without any extensions affecting anything). I also checked to see if the same thing happens in Chrome, but everything is normal in there.
I tried changing a few flags on vivaldi://flags/, following answers I found in posts of people with similar problems, but to no avail. The "use hardware acceleration when available" option is unchecked here (but I tried checking it, to no avail either).
So, I am looking to see if someone has any idea on how to stop those freezes. Since this problem is quite peculiar on its occurence, I thought there may be some other ideas on how to fix it.
Thank you!
@FramDzi Private windows still use the same profile. Create a new profile and try from there.
@luetage I see. I tried using a guest profile now, and everything is alright in there. Thank you, I will try removing completely certain extensions and changing certain configurations to their default to see if anything changes.
EDIT: Removing (and not only disabling) all my extensions does nothing, so the problem is likely not within them.
I got it. After tinkering for a while, I figured out the problem lies completely on the "Mute Tab Audio" configuration. "Prioritize Active Tab" causes this problem, while "Play All Audio" doesn't.
So that is basically it. Thank you luetage for pointing out about the private windows so I could figure this out in the end.
@FramDzi man this is it! This issue has been irritating me for years already and I never found an answer. Now your simple solution fixed it!
MaxiHerczegh
Wow, same for me. I had been having this problem for ages and already thought about switching to another browser. Until now, I only searched for freezes while playing and when pausing videos and for not switching tabs. I also tried removing extensions etc., but that didn't change anything. Finally I found this. One changed setting and now Vivaldi works like a charm again. Thank you!
And Vivaldi Team, please try to fix this option. I found it useful, but it apparently makes the browser barely usable when you have ~100 tabs open.
mib2berlin
@MaxiHerczegh
Hi, somebody have to report this to the Vivaldi bug tracker but ...
I can set "Prioritize Active Tab" with 400 tabs open (Hibernated) and Vivaldi does not freeze.
There are several YT tabs but only one is playing.
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.53, Opensuse Linux.
Cheers, mib