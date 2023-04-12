Hello,

Recently my browser started freezing often when playing videos. After a while, I noticed it froze precisely when I switch tabs to or from a video that is playing. That is, if I start a video on Youtube and switch to any other tab, then my Vivaldi will (with no exception) freeze for about 4 seconds, before acting normally again. The same exact thing happens when I switch from any tab to a tab that is currently playing a video.

I've noticed that whenever this happens, the CPU usage of Vivaldi gets really high in my task manager. And this happens not only when playing Youtube videos, but also Twitch streams and videos within Twitter and Instagram, for example.

My current version of Vivaldi is 5.7.2921.65, on a machine with 8GB ram, and a Intel Pentium G4560 processor. This problem started all of a sudden about five days ago, without any Vivaldi update or new extension being added.

I've checked that the same thing happens on private mode too (that is, without any extensions affecting anything). I also checked to see if the same thing happens in Chrome, but everything is normal in there.

I tried changing a few flags on vivaldi://flags/, following answers I found in posts of people with similar problems, but to no avail. The "use hardware acceleration when available" option is unchecked here (but I tried checking it, to no avail either).

So, I am looking to see if someone has any idea on how to stop those freezes. Since this problem is quite peculiar on its occurence, I thought there may be some other ideas on how to fix it.

Thank you!