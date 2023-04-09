Add a calculator to the note sidebar
I like the note sidebar but I think it would be even better if it had a build in calculator that would automatically calculate formulas that are distributed in the text like NoteCalc for Android.
See:
https://bbodi.github.io/notecalc3/
Pesala Ambassador
@nomis1234 There is already a Quick Calculator built into the Quick Commands dialog (F2).
I know the Quick Calculator.
The Calculator in the Notes would be different because it would show more than one calculation at a time and would save the calculations in the notes for later. You could also mix the calculations with text.
@nomis1234 you can add any online calculator as web-panel by your own hands.
@kurai Good idea. Here are two customable calculator sites that work fine in sidebar as web panel:
https://calculator-online.net
https://calculator-1.com/
I took the first one and set it as "desktop-version" (right-click on the icon).
There might be advertisements on top, but not yet at the moment. Maybe bc of my adblocker (uBlock Origin).
And it has a dark mode feature too:
@Dancer18 That is a good idea but I think that a calculator in the notes would still add a lot. it wouldn't need an online connection and safe the files locally. It also wouldn't need calculator buttons just calculate the formulas that are in the text. Additionally there wouldn't be the need for another button in the panel.
@nomis1234 Yes, I agree with you. Having it right in the notes is fine. I upvoted it now.
Gregory7709
Good calculator, privacy focused, FOSS, cientific, graphic, graphic 3D, statistics, algebraic and more, nice for web panel and mobile