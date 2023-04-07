I am liking Web Panels more and more.

I did not see a thread in Tips & Tricks, specific to which Web Panels users have added, so I thought I would start one.

I have added Emojipedia, which offers an emoji search. Once the desired emoji is found, it can be copied and pasted into a Vivaldi Mail message.

I have also added Radio Free Fedi, which is an online radio service that plays music from musicians with a presence in the fediverse, including Mastodon. At this writing, they have two streams, the main Radio Free Fedi channel and a new second channel (which I believe was recently introduced), Radio Free Fedi Comfy, which plays lighter music. If one of their streams is playing via the Web Panel and the Web Panel is closed (to widen the browser screen, or to open a different Web Panel), the stream continues to play.