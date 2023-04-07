What Do You Have For Web Panels?
I am liking Web Panels more and more.
I did not see a thread in Tips & Tricks, specific to which Web Panels users have added, so I thought I would start one.
I have added Emojipedia, which offers an emoji search. Once the desired emoji is found, it can be copied and pasted into a Vivaldi Mail message.
I have also added Radio Free Fedi, which is an online radio service that plays music from musicians with a presence in the fediverse, including Mastodon. At this writing, they have two streams, the main Radio Free Fedi channel and a new second channel (which I believe was recently introduced), Radio Free Fedi Comfy, which plays lighter music. If one of their streams is playing via the Web Panel and the Web Panel is closed (to widen the browser screen, or to open a different Web Panel), the stream continues to play.
Pesala
@edwardp A search for Vivaldi feature requests is the only one that I use. I have tried others in the past, but never use them. I moved the Search Web Panel to the Address Bar so that it is always available, even if the Panel Toolbar is closed, which it usually is except on my mail window.
@Pesala Thanks. I just added Search using https://forum.vivaldi.net/search, so it starts with an empty Search field.
@edwardp I prefer not to add webpanels to keep resource usage low: btw a lot of sites/services are a good candidates for a webpanel; the old thread was archived, unsure why. Now I keep only few internal pages:
chrome://extensions/ chrome://settings/cookies chrome://flags/
At the moment I only have one panel - Jisho, a japanese dictionary. Now that workspaces have been introduced, I've taken all the pages I might have wanted to keep open perpetually, and put them in a workspace only for pinned tabs.
I have 22, including the 3 (Wikipedia, Mastodon, and Vivaldi Help) that come pre-installed on Vivaldi. Most of them are for streaming video while I'm browsing. YouTube for various streams, some space related stuff, sports and some news. I also have some music streaming, and the online Microsoft 365.
Dr.Flay
I did start a thread like this a long time back but it has been moved a few times then finally archived so cannot be added to.
I add the web versions of various internet messenger services, such as Trillian, skype, google messenger, ICQ, Steam, facebook. vk.
I also use it for a panel to my cleenfeed profile, because while in use it does not need to be open unless I need to mute someone.
solidsnake
In panels I've added Spotify, Telegram, Mastodon and Yahoo webmail.
I've had dictionary and Wikipedia, but removed them because I've noticed that I never use them in panel, but always open them through searching the selected word.
@Hadden89 Was not initially aware that the old thread was archived, found it earlier today.
The web panel I use the most is DeepL translator. The addon for it to optimize the view does not work at the moment (like other addons).
I also use
Bitwarden vaultand
Telegram-webquite often.
Less often
OpenTesaurus. Very rarely
Extensions,
Vivaldi have asked this question on Twitter not too long ago and I said "two Messengers, syncthing, Synology Photos, a sudoku page :-), the birdsite and the elephant, music streaming, the home automation center, plus some sites to middle click so they open in a tab (instead of a bookmark bar, looking forward to custom buttons!).
Pesala
@Dr-Flay I don't see the point of closing such threads. All of the contributors' efforts are buried in an archived thread, and no one can ask questions of comment on them.
This thread was archived too, so I need to update the link on my Vivaldi Review page to point to this current thread.
YouTube Panel
It’s not hard to modify the code to suit your preferences. Save the edited code to disk with an *.html extension, then add it as a Web Panel.
- Change the width and height attributes of the embedded video frames
- Change the URLs of the videos
- Change the title
- Change the headings
<!DOCTYPE HTML PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD HTML 4.0 Transitional//EN"><HTML><HEAD><META HTTP-EQUIV="Content-Type" CONTENT="text/html; charset=UTF-8"><META NAME="Generator" CONTENT="Notepad"><META NAME="Keywords" CONTENT="Opera Web Panel"><META NAME="Author" CONTENT="Bhikkhu Pesala"><Title>YouTube</Title> <H4>Religion</H4> <iframe width="240" height="135" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8GOQp0fTIo4" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <H4>Science</H4> <iframe width="240" height="135" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/iMDTcMD6pOw" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <H4>Nature</H4> <iframe width="240" height="135" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/mSB71jNq-yQ" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <H4>Music</H4> <iframe width="240" height="135" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_OH9kdeLEX4" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <H4>Comedy</H4> <iframe width="240" height="135" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/jxo81Ok9Urk" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
thedayismine
@Pesala said in What Do You Have For Web Panels?:
It’s not hard to modify the code to suit your preferences. Save the edited code to disk with an *.html extension, then add it as a Web Panel.
Is it possible to do something like this, while adding custom css to the embedded site?
I'm using
Feedly,
Mastodon,
daily.dev(rarely),
devdocs.io,
Deepl,
Notion,
Spotifyand
YouTube Music. All ordered by separators. Also I've moved the button which informs about updates there and I've got buttons for the workspaces, where the currently active one is highlighted in blue.