-
I have a question about Ctrl+Enter.
I know it's used for Domain Expansion in the Address Bar, a setting which I have disabled.
I can't find any other reference to this shortcut, but when I have a folder selected in the Bookmark Manager and press Ctrl+Enter, every bookmark in that folder is opened in a background tab.
Is there some way to disable this?
-
@AllanH Ctrl is the modifier to open in links and tabs in background. As i know that can not be changed.
You ant to disable Ctrl+Return or Ctrl+Enter in Bookmark Manager page?
-
Yes, I would like to disable it.
If it only worked for an individual bookmark, that would be fine, but I would never want to open every bookmark in a folder with Ctrl+Enter.
-
@AllanH I would use external software like Autohotkey and create a script which disables Ctrl+Return for vivaldi.exe
Untested:
#HotIf WinActive("ahk_exe vivaldi.exe") ^Enter:: return
See more at https://www.autohotkey.com/docs/v2/misc/Remap.htm
//EDIT:
This disables Ctrl+Return completely. Fine, if you do not what to use.
But i do not know, how to disable only for bookmark manager/panel. The Autohotkey can detect tab title of Vivaldi window, but i do not know how to program this AHK language.
-
Thanks for that information. Using Autohotkey is a good option.
Another option:
I changed the keyboard shortcut to delete browsing data to Ctrl+Delete, and sometimes I use it while in the Bookmark Manager. I suppose I should stop doing that and I won't accidentally open a folder of bookmarks.
-
Do you need more help?
-
No thanks.
I set up a shortcut to Autohotkey with the script you provided. It's working fine.
-
@AllanH Nice to read your positive answer.
-
bebokbarni
@DoctorG
tried it but no luck, not working for me
i have a bad habit for years, when i copy an url to the address bar, i press enter fastly as i can and most of times i hold down ctrl
now i can close the annoying empty tab, when i open a link after paste
-
Pesala Ambassador
@bebokbarni I made myself a Command Chain to copy the page address, and added a button for it on the Address Bar, in front of the URL field. I use it frequently. One click to copy the URL to the clipboard.
-
bebokbarni
@Pesala
nice, but i have problem with paste, but thanks (i know i can change copy to paste in chain)
i try to paste and load the page fast as i can (many years of habit) and it load in a new tab and i have to close the actual empty tab