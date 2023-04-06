@ AllanH I would use external software like Autohotkey and create a script which disables Ctrl+Return for vivaldi.exe

Untested:

#HotIf WinActive("ahk_exe vivaldi.exe") ^Enter:: return

See more at https://www.autohotkey.com/docs/v2/misc/Remap.htm

//EDIT:

This disables Ctrl+Return completely. Fine, if you do not what to use.

But i do not know, how to disable only for bookmark manager/panel. The Autohotkey can detect tab title of Vivaldi window, but i do not know how to program this AHK language.