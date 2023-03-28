Internet download manager
I have the IDM installed and the extension put in the browser more every time I squeeze to download it uses the normal download of the browser itself and I wanted to use the IDM, help?
BillyBootlace
Hi there
Open IDM and select Options.
Then click on the File Types tab and see if the file type extension you're trying to download is listed.
If it isn't then Vivaldi will download it, not IDM.
That may be your problem.
My list doesn't include PDF files so I would need to add PDF manually to the list if I wanted IDM to download them.
Billy
Sebastian42
I am posting here, because I can find no other way to ask about Internet Download Manager in Vivaldi.
I use IDM from time to time, but see no need for it to be always 'at the ready'. When I click on 'exit' in the context menu of its icon in the Notification Area, it disappears only momentarily, but it immediately returns. Is there a way to get it to REALLY exit ?
@Sebastian42 You would have to ask the author of the extension. If you have extensions visible, the extension itself will govern whether it is hidden.
I have only one extension, and I have removed the extensions view from my addressbar. so I never see it. To do anything with it, I have to go to Menu/Tools/Extensions.
Sebastian42
Thank you.
arshadmahmood
Dear Sir/Madam, i am request that idm bar in download info file can't hidden number? i am reply so that photo above attachment see.
@arshadmahmood IDM hasn't particular issues with chromium/vivaldi but since some years follows the site guidelines so you can't download directly from youtube and/or some streaming sites anymore.
If you don't see the size, you probably stepped in a not allowed file/site. Often you get a forbidden error.
barbudo2005
Look this post for a powerful and pro download manager:
Please try some automatic translation service, they usually do a good job. It's really hard to understand what you are saying.