Quite recently, support for JXL images was dropped by chromium devs. Back then, we had to enable the "experimental flag" in vivaldi://flags .

I really wanted it to be supported in Vivaldi, as for now JXL is the image format giving the absolute best compression ratio for high quality (and lossless).

In addition to that statement, JXL has another great pro: it can recompress losslessly JPG to JXL, with space savings around 15 to 20 % of the original file.

I can argue and write many more arguments to "why Vivaldi should consider adding JXL support", don't hesitate to ask.

Another point is that JXL support could be another capability that separates Vivaldi from the rest of the almost indistinguishable pack of Chromium clones, so it might be something that Vivaldi would consider once they see some end user interest and a request ticket.

I know adding JXL support will increase the amount of maintenance, but if it can reassure, the code before the merge (for dropping JXL support) is still available, and I also see several navigators supporting JXL natively (for example Waterfox).

Chromium devs did NOT even listen to the hundreds of comments asking not to drop it. I'm not alone wanting support in my browser, but there are also the representatives of these companies: Facebook, Adobe, Intel, Video Electronics Standards Association, The Guardian, Flickr and SmugMug, Shopify, the Krita Foundation, Serif Ltd,...

Please read these comments: https://bugs.chromium.org/p/chromium/issues/detail?id=1178058#c16 (the one pointed by this URL is from a representative of Facebook). If you don't want to read them all, Wikipedia Jpeg XL article lists all of them.

I use JXL images daily, and I know I'm not the only one willing to have JXL support.

JXL support and usage is growing. Growing slowly, but still growing.

Thank you for your time, your help, and I wish really hard that my message will be read.