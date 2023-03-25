UI zoom shortcuts BRoKEN!
-
I frequently use a mouse gesture I assigned for UI zoom in & out. Has alwaays worked perfectly in increments of 5%. Now, since I updated to 5.7.2 it jumps by factors of 25%! I really liked this feature, (and I imagine it will get 0% priority to fix it.) I love the new workspace feature, but first losing previous tab - recent and now UI zoom is a real bummer. I hope I don't come across many more things that don't work any longer. I've read lots of complaints that broken features often get left to the wayside in favor of introducing new ones. Oh well, Vivaldi is still the best
-
@jaunny
Hi, I set up a gesture for zoom in and it jump +10%, which is the default.
I am not aware of a setting to change this default.
How do you set this up?
Please search for "range" in settings and set Use buttons for range control to enabled.
You have +- buttons zoom control in the status bar.
Jumps this 25% too?
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin are you speaking of UI zoom, or PAGE zoom. Page zoom still works fine, and it has always been 10% increments. UI zoom is what I'm referring to, adjustable by 5% increments in settings, just not in shortcuts any longer.
-
my shortcut used to go from this
to this
now I get this"
If it were only 10% I coould live with that but 25% is unusable
-
mib2berlin
@jaunny
Ah OK, I couldn't imagine changing the UI zoom on a regular basis.
Anyway, it jumps in 5% steps for me.
I will check on Windows 11 in a minute, I am on Linux at moment.
EDIT:
I cant reproduce this on Windows 11, Vivaldi 5.7.2921.63.
You can type the number directly in, so as workaround 105 should work.
MAybe another user have an idea or can reproduce this.
Cheers, mib
-
@jaunny Confirmed here in Windows 10 with the latest Snapshot and the latest Stable build. It also affects keyboard shortcuts.
Please see How to Report a Bug.
-
-
Thanks guys @Pesala @mib2berlin
Yeah, I like the small UI 90 or 95%, but I like to quickly zoom up to 100 or 105 to read notes and such, so I will miss this as a shortcut
-
@mib2berlin Quick Commands UI Zoom In and UI Zoom Out are also affected.
-
reference VB-96259
-
@jaunny
Confirmed.
I added labels for UI, mousegestures, quickcommand, shortcuts.
Cheers, mib
-
@jaunny You can set the UI zoom with command chains, so if you just want to switch between a few set levels, it shouldn't be too hard (as a temporary workaround).
Limiting it to switching between 2 different zoom levels is probably best for this workaround, otherwise you would need 4 different keyboard shortcuts to get each value of 90, 95, 100, and 105 🥴
Steps:
- Go to
vivaldi://settings/qc/and create 2 command chains for the zoom values you want:
- Go to
vivaldi://settings/keyboard/scroll all the way to the bottom under the
Chainssection and give each command chain a unique keyboard shortcut
- Go to
-
@nomadic Genius!! Now do you have a solution for move to previous tab (recent) ?
-
@jaunny Based off info from here and the bug report
VB-95919:
Sending the action through a command chain didn't fix the behavior with single key shortcuts or mouse gestures. The only way I see it work is with a traditional multi-key shortcut.
Since you want to use a mouse gesture, I can't really think of a good workaround. You might be able to get something working for a single key shortcut by remapping a key to a multi-key shortcut with something like AutoHotKey, but you would need to add some check to make sure a text field isn't focused.
-
RadekPilich
What't the status of this VB-96259? The interface zoom keyboard shortcuts still do +/-25% for myself
-
@RadekPilich Confirmed, no dev assigned.