Virtual Keyboard Not Auto Opening
nVIceman24
Hi, using EndeavourOS Linux with KDE Plasma. I figured out how to get the touch friendly icons and consistent window theme to appear by using Native Window feature in settings, but the other issue I had that isn't an issue in any other app I have tried is that when tapping into a text input field, the on-screen keyboard will not auto open.
I have not been able to find anything on this subject, hoping someone here can shed some light on how I can resolve this. Thanks.
Ditto. I am in the same boat, looking for tips. I've tested in both Manjaro with KDE and Debian, both stable and testing, also with KDE.