Hi, using EndeavourOS Linux with KDE Plasma. I figured out how to get the touch friendly icons and consistent window theme to appear by using Native Window feature in settings, but the other issue I had that isn't an issue in any other app I have tried is that when tapping into a text input field, the on-screen keyboard will not auto open.

I have not been able to find anything on this subject, hoping someone here can shed some light on how I can resolve this. Thanks.