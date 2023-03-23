Set zoom for website
is it possible to set a specific zoom % just for a single website?
update: sorry I had to be more specific, I'd like to set a zoom % for a website and this zoom will be set "forever" even if the browser is closed, cache cleared, updated and so on...any time I open that website the zoom changes to what I set.
Pesala Ambassador
@ejiwl Settings, Webpages, and disable:Use Tab Zoom
Pesala Ambassador
@ejiwl That is what the setting does, if it is disabled.
Each website remembers its last used zoom level. It won't change unless you zoom in/out to change it.
Go to
chrome://settings/content/zoomLevelsto see currently set zoom levels, or to delete them. Be mindful that this could be a privacy issue if you share a browser.
Be mindful that this could be a privacy issue if you share a browser.
can you elaborate? I don't get it...
this option needs an explication:
"Use tab zoom - Retain zoom level when navigating between websites"
if I uncheck the option it keeps the zoom level the user sets, if the option is checked the zoom level gets restored once tab is closed.
Is there a semantic mistake?? Because as the option says it should keep the zoom level when the option is checked not when the option is unchecked, do you get what I noticed?
@ejiwl Checking it preserves the zoom for the tab, not for the site. Whatever site is in that tab will have the same zoom as any other site in that tab. On the other hand, if you zoom a site (without that setting activated) and then close the tab it's in, the next time you open that site it should be at the same zoom.
Came to this older topic, because I found that I might use this feature - Tab Zoom. Example I zoomed to 120% on page by ctrl + wheel, then opened some hyperlink from same domain, and zoom was 100% on new tab. I wanted to keep the zoom on 120%.
And here I'm with @ejiwl The wording and description of this checkbox is not clear I would say.
This state will keep default value of zoom (here 100%) no matter if you zoomed on webpage as I did.
Unchecking "Use Tab Zoom" will make situation that actual page zoom is kept forever and used for new tabs from same domain. So "Use Tab Zoom" should be rewritten with different words, same for its description text.
Next, from this feature bug arised, that when it is unchecked - zoom level shows 100% after tab close and opening new tab with same webpage, even if page was zoomed.