Pin Across Workspaces
ThatRossChap
As the title indicates; it would be very helpful if there was an option to "Pin Across Workspaces", where a tab/tab-stack would appear separate in a separate part of the tab bar which remains accessible across workspaces
For example, I would totally pin my mail tab like that - I check email at different times, no matter what workspace I'm at.
From a look and feel perspective, I think all it would take would be for these tabs to be displayed before the "workspace tab", so to speak. Changing the workspace would only affect the tabs visible below it, not the globabally pinned ones.
On the other hand, I still think that pinning a tab to a particular workspace makes sense - so this should be an additional option to the already existing one.
It could also become a way to transfer tabs between workspaces (presuming a horizontal layout):
- Drag the tab to the left of the workspaces dropdown. (it becomes pinned everywhere)
- Switch workspace.
- Drag the tab to the right of the workspaces dropdown. (it becomes a tab on that workspace)
Although I would also expect the easier: drag a tab to the workspaces dropdown, have it expand, drop the tab onto that workspace; to work (currently that seems to crash Vivalidi).
I second that the superpin across workspaces should be separate from pin within a workspace - both has its own merit and usage.
I also second the idea to place superpins left from workspaces, it does seem natural - general tabs first, then workspaces, everything inside workspace on the right.
Oh, please please please add this feature ASAP.
I love workspaces, but the need to jump back-and-forth because of chat and especially music tab (which can't be pinned in every workspace - or it can, but it isn't useful) is really diminishing the experience.
@sirien-neiris said in Option to "Pin Across Workspaces":
I love workspaces, but the need to jump back-and-forth because of chat and especially music tab (which can't be pinned in every workspace - or it can, but it isn't useful) is really diminishing the experience.
Can it be added as a panel? That's a possible workaround for now...
Pesala Ambassador
Any tab can be pinned to multiple workspaces, except for the mail tab, which is currently limited to the first window opened. If you select the mail icon on the Status Bar, the workspace will switch automatically to the one where the mail tab is pinned.
Just open the tab on two or more workspaces and pin it.
sirien.neiris
@pauloaguia possibly, but not very practical - honestly I never got very friendly with panels since they don't work very well (at least for me) for sites/services I'd need them for (Google Chats, YouTube...). I've tried, but as much as I acknowledge their coolness, it just doesn't seem to be a functionality for me.
EDIT: ok, I gave it a new shot... YT is way better, but still volume controls are missing, Google mail panel interface is boarderline useless and Google Chat ("Workspaces") doesn't load at all. So unfortunately not even an option for me.
@Pesala I'm not sure you understand the issue. Yes, you can pin tabs with the same URL into multiple workplaces, not a problem. I have Google Drive opened in almost all of them for example.
But what this is about is having THE VERY SAME tab opened in all workspaces. For Google chat, I want to have the same chats opened everywhere. For YouTube, I want the YT tab in every workspace to show me the video which is currently playing, exactly as it is (same progress through the video, same PiP status etc.)
That is a completely different usecase. There is a difference in pinning Google drive into every workspace and having different folder opened in every single one of them (standard pinning), and having Google drive pinned to all workspaces with always the very same folder opened in all of them (superpinning).
EDIT: the same goes for mail, considering I do not use Vivaldi mail, but standard google mail interface - having gMail opened in every workspace with different conversation focused and having gMail opened in all workspaces with always the same conversation focused are completely different features for completely different workflows.
Pesala Ambassador
@sirien-neiris said in Option to "Pin Across Workspaces":
volume controls are missing
Right-click, Show the Desktop Version
@Pesala cheers, somewhat better, but still - it's just one of several sites/services I'd need, it doesn't suit me to use functionality just for one usecase, if I have a feasible alternative.
@vertx You can do this by right clicking on the tab and using "Move Tab" then "Workspace" and select the workspace you want to move it to.
@sha1sum I am aware that there is currently other ways of doing it, including opening the window view and dragging the tabs across there. I suggest it because dragging a tab to reorder it does not involve any context switching.
@sha1sum I have to say I for one hate to work with menu-options, especially for "common" actions - it feels sluggish, slow, 90's-ish and clumsy - shortcuts, gestures and graphical interfaces are much more natural and provide way more satisfying UX. Drag-and-dropping the tab from the bar to the workspace (mouse-over expanding menu) just feels like the way it should be done - in fact it feels so natural it was the first way I tried to do it and it felt surprising that it doesn't work
As a matter of fact when I need to transfer tab between workspaces, I just drag-and-drop it between two Vivaldi windows, it is the least mental-effort way of doing it, at least for me.
But that is a different functionality, way less critical than the superpin. Moving tabs between workspaces is just not elegant, absence of superpin is painful
mscroggiwork
Ugh dragging tabs between different workspaces..
The idea of having pinned tabs static across all the workspaces is perfect. I have 6 pinned tabs that I need, and I create workspaces to separate work efforts. I don't want to be dragging the tabs around to each workspace when I am in there.
It makes a lot of sense to have the options of pinning tabs globally.
dillydadally
I have always loved the way that Chrome does Tab groups, where you can choose a color that highlights all the tabs in the group and then drag the entire tab group around, collapse it, etc. I honestly think they're cleaner and easier to read than Vivaldi's tab groups. However, the functionality in Chrome is way too lacking to use them as Workspaces and I can't live without Vivaldi's workspaces! I'd love to see Vivaldi adopt a similar approach for Workspaces though!
(Whether tab groups and workspaces should be merged or have overlapping functionality in Vivaldi is another question entirely, but really the only difference is whether the tabs in a tab group are saved as a session when you close the tab group)
In my opinion, the ideal way they should work is this:
- a workspace should be like a Chrome Tab Group, meaning it can be dragged around, collapsed, have multiple in the same window, have a color association, etc., but save their state on close.
- unlike Chrome, there should be the concept of an active Workspace or tab group and new tabs should be added to the active Workspace rather than outside of it
- You could pin tabs outside or inside the workspace.
- You could (if enabled via options) have multiple workspaces open in the same window and rearrange them like tab groups.
- You could (if enabled via options) have tabs outside all open workspaces that will close with the window and not be saved to any session.
Last, there would need to be very good options available for behavior. These would include whether or not to:
- allow multiple workspaces in the same window
- allow tabs outside any workspace
- keep workspaces always to the left of any tabs outside workspaces
- auto collapse workspaces when they are not active.
- auto expand the active workspace.
- open new tabs in the active workspace (default on).
- open new tabs in the last active workspace if your current tab is outside any workspace
- automatically bring a workspace to the far right of other workspaces in a window when you activate it or to keep workspaces in the same order they are in.
- if you bring it to the far right, whether to return it to its original position in the list when you switch again or just move it over one to the left (which would easily let you remember which workspace you opened last and switch to it unless you closed the workspace).
Adding onto that, I really wish that workspaces would mirror a section in your bookmarks tree. You could have nested workspaces. You could browse, rearrange, and edit your workspace tree in a panel. You could open any node as its own workspace within this folder in your bookmarks tree.
I've dreamed of a system like this for years.
Rymdkejsaren
Agreed, except it should be a separate feature! So "global pin" versus "workspace pin". The global pins should be the same instance of the webpage across workspaces.
This would be extremely useful for some core pages I like to keep running but might want to access quickly, like background noise generators.
-
IvanRosN Ambassador
It would be very useful to have the option in the configuration of making the global or local pins (by Workspaces). To differentiate the global pins, I suggest having a horizontal space just below the Workspaces switch. I show you an example.
Upvoting!
@IvanRosN please remember us who never got friendly with vertical tabs
...anyway, any chances this gets implemented? I'm still eagerly waiting for it
-
@Rymdkejsaren said in Option to "Pin Across Workspaces":
Agreed, except it should be a separate feature! So "global pin" versus "workspace pin". The global pins should be the same instance of the webpage across workspaces.
This would be extremely useful for some core pages I like to keep running but might want to access quickly, like background noise generators.
This is the way. Another use case I have is that I have Jira boards for two different projects which I like to keep in separate workspaces so it's more organized, but I need to log hours and initiate builds always on the same page. Now I need to pin it to both workspaces and always login separately, but what I would like more is to just be able to login once on any of the workspaces and be able to use the same session on the others. I tried working with panels at some point but there are issues with the particular web pages I need so they don't work properly when used in a web panel.
-
@taxet said in Option to "Pin Across Workspaces":
but what I would like more is to just be able to login once on any of the workspaces and be able to use the same session on the others.
That's how it works for me - I only log in once and that's it, I can use Jira on any tab in the browser without logging in again...
Could it be some sort of session timeout issue?