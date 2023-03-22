Blocking a website
I'm having this dilemma about a website. I feel like I spend too much time on it and it made me think of doing a sort of "digital fast" from this website. My question being, is there a way to block one website from the browser so I'd be less likely to just hop on there? Thanks in advance
MrKorbs Ambassador
The easier way to do this is to block the website via your router or use some kind of software to do this.
Not sure if Vivaldi has a feature builtin to block it.
Try an extension: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/blocksite-block-websites/eiimnmioipafcokbfikbljfdeojpcgbh
@MrKorbs haha yeah figured as much but figured you never know, thanks anyways!
@jtwillert Actually, it's possible, by using Vivaldi's Adblocker to block the entire domain using the ^document rule.
A rule like this for instance:
||resett.no^$document
You can add your own custom block source file.
Make sure you add a title so it's easier to find in the list after adding.
! Title: Adblock Filters (personal)
set rule in the hosts file: c:\Windows\System32\Drivers\etc\hosts
open it with notepad, add this instruction:
127.0.0.1 www.website_you_wanna_block.com
@Pathduck Sorry for the late response, appreciate it. I understand the concept slightly but if you don't mind could you explain a bit more detailed how to acchieve this? Thanks in advance
@jtwillert I recommend you read the documentation:
"Enter the URL of the blocker rules or browse for the file on your computer;"
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/tracking-and-ad-blocking/#Blocking_Sources
mib2berlin
@Pathduck @jtwillert
I don´t understand this either.
After some searching I found an example list:
[Adblock Plus 2.0] ! Version: ! Title: My Personal Filter List ! Last modified: ! Expires: 7 days (update frequency) ! Homepage: ! ||taboola.com^
I create a .txt file with it and import it in the Vivaldi add blocking lists. This work but it does not block taboola.com.
I guess the:
||resett.no^$document
is the important thing.
I never fiddle with blocking lists before but it´s interesting and maybe I have a use for it sometimes.
Cheers, mib
OK, this list block not the domain but many elements of the page.
It´s still usable but not nice:
@mib2berlin haven't had time to look into the article he sent or try it yet sorry, still busy with exams. Once done I'll try it out and see if I can make anything of it haha.
Have a blessed day.
@jtwillert I've been blocking specific websites on computers for years, and @ejiwl has the simplest approach. It blocks all browsers and online connections on a system from accessing a particular site by simply adding the line he noted (with the appropriate www address) to the hosts file. When/if you want to unblock it, simply delete that line from the hosts file and re-save the file. Note that the hosts filename has no extension.
jasonhorner Banned
What a nerdy solutions to described problem! I would also expect that feature rich Vivaldi would also offer some solution for digital wellbeing.
I tried to install https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/webtime-tracker/ppaojnbmmaigjmlpjaldnkgnklhicppk for now and see if it helps. But I immediately see, the notification that I spent more than X seconds on some website would be even more helpful.