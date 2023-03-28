Great idea. I think there are in some ways too many collector / organizing concepts but all do have slightly different angles:

bookmarks

speed dials

workspaces

user profiles

Sometimes I'll stow something as a bookmark but I rarely go back and use them.

Speed dials are my goto and I have speed dial groups for work and home life. It would be nice if there was more flexibility in organizing them.

Workspaces are nice - but won't currently show a switcher in tabless viewing mode.

User profiles require separate email accounts per user and it would be nice if it was just one account that could serve these up.

Best it would be nice if the above could all be tied together in a better way. Right now I have way too many speed dials and I'd like to separate them out w/o messing w multiple accounts. This is esp important running iphone Vivaldi.