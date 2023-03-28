We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
SpeedDial and bookmark bar dedicated to each Workspaces
Hello,
Being able to link SpeedDials and bookmarks bars to Workspaces would give this feature even more practicality.
Ex: you switch to the Workspace (WS) JOB and automatically, you are in the SpeedDial associated to each new tab AND your favorites bar is dedicated. You switch to the WS Game, you are in the associated SpeedDial Game and the same for the favorites.
Hoping to have been concise ^^
Translated from French by DeepL
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Have you looked into User Profiles?
User Profiles also allow logging in to different accounts on the same service.
@jane-n User profiles and Workspaces have different uses
I have a Personal profile AND a Work profile. In these profiles, I create several Workspaces.
Example
Personal profile:
- Workspace Video Games
- Workspace Home
- Workspace Dev
Work Profile:
- Workspace Support
- Workspace Dev (different from Personal)
- Workspace VM
- Workspace Supervision
Creating one profile per workspace would be really impractical.
Hence my request SpeedDial and bookmark bar dedicated to each Workspaces
It would make the Worspaces even more practical and interesting
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@Blindheit
Interesting use case, thanks for sharing. I can see how you'd benefit from separate Bookmarks for each Workspace.
stilgarwolf
And per workspace containers, maybe?
kevindelaney
+1 on this request. Would be a huge improvement on an already great feature.
jparoline Ambassador
I would love to see my workspaces AS Speed dial icons to quickly boot into whatever workspace I need for that session with the option to open multiple workspaces at a time with a multi select and MAYBE a quick option from the 'workspace speed dial tile' to open in new window. Cuz we run multiple displays these days.
Gniffelbaf
I agree that it would be a very logical connection. I find I made the speed dial pages wearing the same names as my workspaces
Both are great features, and combining them would improve the workflow even further.
@jane-n this would be a huge improvement. Personally I don't like leaving tabs open and find myself constantly closing them. It would be so much better to have a separate bookmark bar per workspace with all of the links and tools that I use or may want to use for that workspace. Also it would be great to be able to move them around workspaces. I don't like to be distracted by links or bookmarks to anything else when I am in a single workspace. So far no browser offers this... why not lead the way?
sbernecchia
latest edge browser has bookmarks tied to workspaces.
unlike vivaldi the edge workspaces are implemented as multiple windows.
also you can send the workspace to other people, and they get the tabs and the bookmarks as part of the workspace.
Great idea. I think there are in some ways too many collector / organizing concepts but all do have slightly different angles:
- bookmarks
- speed dials
- workspaces
- user profiles
Sometimes I'll stow something as a bookmark but I rarely go back and use them.
Speed dials are my goto and I have speed dial groups for work and home life. It would be nice if there was more flexibility in organizing them.
Workspaces are nice - but won't currently show a switcher in tabless viewing mode.
User profiles require separate email accounts per user and it would be nice if it was just one account that could serve these up.
Best it would be nice if the above could all be tied together in a better way. Right now I have way too many speed dials and I'd like to separate them out w/o messing w multiple accounts. This is esp important running iphone Vivaldi.
+1 for this request.
andrewdlee1
I also think this would be a great feature.
Pretty simple. You have a 'Work' workspace where you have bookmarks related to your work, like projects, resources, JIRA tickets, whatever.
Then you have a 'Personal' workspace where you want to see totally different bookmarks like your favourite blogs, social media, podcasts, etc.
This should be a basic feature in every browser that has workspaces. Arc has been offering this from the very beginning.
Please make it happen, this seems like a relatively low-effort, huge impact in terms of UX.
pfpinto Ambassador
It would be nice to have. +1!
This could also be solved in a slightly different way with pinned tabs ala Arc if this idea gets implemented: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/692977
-
g_bartsch Ambassador
I could vote for this as long as the current behavior can be retained if desired. I.e., the requested feature could be applied on a case-by-case basis.
Hello everyone,
I use Vivaldi on 2 different PCs, both in Linux, my desktop with Kubuntu and my ChromeBook laptop on the Linux part but also on my smartphone, of course the 3 are on the same Vivaldi account but on the other hand I don't have the same use of Vivaldi depending on the hardware used, so I configured several Speed Dial, each adapted to a specific use ! But as everything is synchronized I systematically start on "Speed Dial" number one !
So if Vivaldi could start on the speed dial of the current session with a button assign this "Speed Dial" to this PC, it would be a great improvement.
Thank you in advance for your feedback.
Sincerely,
Olivier
+1 on this request also from me. Would be a huge improvement on an already great feature.
@vmoench I agree with you. However, I might be in one workspace and want just go to a page shortly that belongs to another workspace, in which case it's a bit awkward to switch workspaces.
A workaround:
You could sort the bookmarks in the speeddial by workspace.