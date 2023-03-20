Vivaldi hangs on 'Find in Page' on PDF viewer
A new issue.
Vivaldi hangs (crashes) on string searches in PDF's. Anyone else encounter this issue?
@Shoham Unable to reproduce. Tell us more.
OS and Vivaldi version, link the the troublesome PDF.
Please see Trouble-shooting issues.
Windows 10
Vivaldi 5.7.2921.63 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
any PDF
right after typing the first letter in the search
Vivaldi becomes greyed out - sand-clock symbol appears and computer fan accelerates implying very heavy processing load
@Shoham Still cannot reproduce in 5.7 Stable.
There is probably an extension causing the problem.
@Shoham said in Vivaldi hangs on 'Find in Page' on PDF viewer:
5.7.2921.63
Works nice for me on Windows 11 and i have an older PC with a slower NVidia GPU.
How many pages has the PDF where Ctrl+F search hangs?
Have you extensions installed?
@Pesala
Confirmed.
Removing extensions solved the issue.
I suspect a text highlighting extension.
@Shoham wich extension?