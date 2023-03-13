️As a new user of Vivaldi, I'm posting an initial and up to date thread because Vivaldi developers need to address these issues. No solutions have been offered by Vivaldi in prior threads, and numerous users are experiencing the same problems. Please vote so hopefully we can get a resolution.

-Vivaldi browser on 2019 MacBook Pro running Ventura 13.2.1 - OS updated - Vivaldi current version 5.7.2921.63

CPU usage and energy are outrageous. I’m having the same issue with heating up and fans running constantly, and it appears these issues are not being addressed by Vivaldi developers. No extensions or add-ons used. With no other apps open, one Vivaldi tab open, and without browsing, my CPU is fluctuating between 1.5-10.9 constantly. I am also on my homepage not showing any graphics or videos, and very simple. Vivaldi Helper (GPU) fluctuating 10.7-11.1 and Vivaldi Helper (Renderer) 18.1-19.0. Both are at the top of the Activity Monitor list.

The usage is also inconsistent between Vivaldi Task Manager and MacBook Activity Monitor. Idling or browsing, Vivaldi should not be fluctuating this much in CPU usage, nor should it be this high. Started MacBook Pro, opened Vivaldi browser, and battery drained from 100% to 28% in less than 45 minutes of initial browser use.

Done w/ no resolution:

-Cleared browser history, cookies, etc.

-Cleared 3rd party launch items, all system and browser cache and logs, launch agents, and daemons

-Restarted MacBook Pro

-Reset SMC and PRAM

-Tested in safe mode

-Ran diagnostic on MacBook Pro (restart & hold D key)

-Kernel Task not identified as the culprit

-New install of Vivaldi did not fix the issue

I like the features and layout, but if the issues are ignored and not addressed, I may have to switch browsers.

Vote for Resolution!