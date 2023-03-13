Mac OS (13.2.1)- High CPU Usage & Battery Drain
-
cajunkoolaid
️As a new user of Vivaldi, I'm posting an initial and up to date thread because Vivaldi developers need to address these issues. No solutions have been offered by Vivaldi in prior threads, and numerous users are experiencing the same problems. Please vote so hopefully we can get a resolution.
-Vivaldi browser on 2019 MacBook Pro running Ventura 13.2.1 - OS updated - Vivaldi current version 5.7.2921.63
CPU usage and energy are outrageous. I’m having the same issue with heating up and fans running constantly, and it appears these issues are not being addressed by Vivaldi developers. No extensions or add-ons used. With no other apps open, one Vivaldi tab open, and without browsing, my CPU is fluctuating between 1.5-10.9 constantly. I am also on my homepage not showing any graphics or videos, and very simple. Vivaldi Helper (GPU) fluctuating 10.7-11.1 and Vivaldi Helper (Renderer) 18.1-19.0. Both are at the top of the Activity Monitor list.
The usage is also inconsistent between Vivaldi Task Manager and MacBook Activity Monitor. Idling or browsing, Vivaldi should not be fluctuating this much in CPU usage, nor should it be this high. Started MacBook Pro, opened Vivaldi browser, and battery drained from 100% to 28% in less than 45 minutes of initial browser use.
Done w/ no resolution:
-Cleared browser history, cookies, etc.
-Cleared 3rd party launch items, all system and browser cache and logs, launch agents, and daemons
-Restarted MacBook Pro
-Reset SMC and PRAM
-Tested in safe mode
-Ran diagnostic on MacBook Pro (restart & hold D key)
-Kernel Task not identified as the culprit
-New install of Vivaldi did not fix the issue
I like the features and layout, but if the issues are ignored and not addressed, I may have to switch browsers.
Vote for Resolution!
-
I have noticed this behavior as well (MacBook Pro 16, M1 Max, 32GB/1TB, Ventura 13.2.1). For me, I noticed this behavior only in the release immediately prior to Vivaldi version 5.7.2921.63, though my problem was not as severe as yours (4-5 hour battery life).
5.7.2921.63 resolved the issue for me and I'm back to my usual 8-12 hour battery life (unless I'm doing photo-editing ).
So clearly there are some issues here.
-
Out of curriousity I googled vivaldi helper as I've had problems on my 27" i7 iMac and Monterey lately. I found this link.
The computer freezes and for the first time in many many years I had to force power off by hand. I've been trying to find why it happens and now narrowed it down to Vivaldi. It is intermittent and happens sporadicly. I can run the computer for hours and then suddlen finder starts to slow down with a lot of spinning wheels and it can take up to 20-30 seconds to bring up a menu. Ive been running Monterey without Vivaldi for a couple of days and everything was fine. Installed Vivaldi again and it starts again.
I often have over 100% CPU in Activity Monitor from Vivaldi Helper (Renderer).
Here's a snapshot:
Vivaldi 6.4.3160.41 (Stable channel) (x86_64)
Revision 5f5f4f3f77914abe3f457c711cf1ebf00d5681ff
OS macOS Version 12.7.1 (Build 21G920)
JavaScript V8 11.8.172.17
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/118.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line /Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path /Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi
Profile Path /Users/lars/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi/Default
Linker lld
Variations Seed Type Null