Tooltips are annoying and block out other elements on the screen.

Example 1: Hover over the tab will create a tooltip that blocks out the URL:

Example 2: Hovering over a commonly understood and known button (e.g. Home) produces an unnecessary tooltip that blocks out the bookmarks bar:

On certain desktop environments (in this case, Linux Mint Cinnamon), there is no delay and will flash on/off as soon as the mouseover occurs.

Provide an option to just disable these tooltips for tabs and controls, or at least an option to override the default delay.