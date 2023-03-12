Option to disable tooltips on tabs and browser controls
alanpersonalsync
Tooltips are annoying and block out other elements on the screen.
Example 1: Hover over the tab will create a tooltip that blocks out the URL:
Example 2: Hovering over a commonly understood and known button (e.g. Home) produces an unnecessary tooltip that blocks out the bookmarks bar:
On certain desktop environments (in this case, Linux Mint Cinnamon), there is no delay and will flash on/off as soon as the mouseover occurs.
Provide an option to just disable these tooltips for tabs and controls, or at least an option to override the default delay.
Pesala Ambassador
I replied to the wrong thread.
This removes the ones on the Tabs atleast:
#vivaldi-tooltip .tooltip {
display: none !important;
}
(It´s a CSS-Snippet, save it in a textfile and name it "RemoveTooltips.css" or sth alike, then save it somewhere and tell Vivaldi where to find the file (all your CSS-Mods -> select a Folder) in the Settings->Appearance Settings->Custom UI Modifications.)
I am still trying to find a solution to get rid off ALL the unneeded, annoying Bubbles, though!
If someone finds a solution, let us know here, please!
Always some annoying feature getting added or changed every release, with no option given to a user to change it, of course.
Update browser to fix one bug, get hit with another issue, another change, update to resolve that, cycle repeats ad infinium, just like Windows 10.
This issue is extremely annoying when going through your history, every move of the mouse just instantly pops up a useless tooltip with the site title or URL, both completely visible without the need for a tooltip.
Also I just went to hit ctrl+b to bold my text and it opened up the damn bookmarks menu, ugh. At least we can change this...