Recurring "Socket timed out!" connecting to gmail imap
I'm running on Debian Buster and my connection to gmail imap in the mail tool is not working. Here's what I see in the console:
background-common-bundle.js:1 [ERROR][2023-03-11T18:50:10.921Z][2][[email protected]][imap.gmail.com] Error: Socket timed out!
r @ background-common-bundle.js:1
background-common-bundle.js:1 [2023-03-11T18:50:10.923Z][imap-client] Error: IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket timed out!
at a._onError (background-common-bundle.js:1:779699)
at Et._onError (background-common-bundle.js:1:546633)
at background-common-bundle.js:1:535287
mib2berlin
@RollinBrant
Hi, what do you meant with "not working", you cant receive mails?
This socket timeout is a server message, Vivaldi stop fetching if the server not response.
If all is working except the error message, ignore it and disable it to show up in the mail panel.
I got this often on my Yahoo account.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
Thanks for your suggestions. Messages to my gmail account do not load in Vivaldi mail - I've tried deleting and reconfiguring gmail, but this does not help, so I'm deleting it for now in hopes of a fix sometime soon.
mib2berlin
@RollinBrant
There is no fix needed, I get mails on my Gmail account.
Opensuse, Vivaldi 5.7.2921.63
Is the account verified in the mail > server settings?
Cheers, mib
Things are working again with Gmail, though I'm not sure why.
Vivaldi did correctly filled in all this information when I set up my Gmail connection, and I did get the green verification check. Thanks again for helping out!
@RollinBrant Going to chime in on this one as this started with me yesterday mid day. First it was just my actual @gmail account but then both my hosted domains and vivaldi.net account. I can receive but I cant send. But like you said, all of the sudden I can send one or two but then they backup again in the Outbox not sending. I have 32 now that cant be sent. Thankfully I keep Thunderbird setup just in case.
@RollinBrant been working on this problem since yesterday when I discovered all the emails in my outbook that were not sending.
Question: do you or did you have emails in your outbox with attachments and were those attachments over 7mb in size?
I had various emails going back almost 2 months that were not being sent. I started copying emails over to thunderbird to send and then I noticed after I had cleared out all emails with attachments, my emails started to work again. Ive been testing and I can send without problems again this morning.