@RollinBrant been working on this problem since yesterday when I discovered all the emails in my outbook that were not sending.

Question: do you or did you have emails in your outbox with attachments and were those attachments over 7mb in size?

I had various emails going back almost 2 months that were not being sent. I started copying emails over to thunderbird to send and then I noticed after I had cleared out all emails with attachments, my emails started to work again. Ive been testing and I can send without problems again this morning.