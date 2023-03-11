We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Discord Logout
-
When using webpannels discord logs you out after a period of time or on browser restart. It also logs you out from a regular webpage tab.
I've seen several posts about this problem on all platforms without solutions or explanations.
Anyone know what is causing this? Is this a problem with Vivaldi or Discord?
-
SoroSorrow
I found a solution! It was working for a while for me, then it stopped working, but I discovered how to make it work correcty in the panel.
When you create the panel, you should not create the panel then connect to Discord inside the panel. Insteas, you should connect in the browser, then create a panel with the link "discord.com/channels/@me"
Afterward, you won't ever be disconnected from Discord in your panel. I guess this has to do with the way the cookies are stored.
The same solution applies to other panels like Twitch, Messenger, Spotify I think
-
It's just Discord. I have several other sites (Guilded, Revolt, Mastodon, Lemmy, etc.) in Web Panels, none of them do this.
@SoroSorrow Unfortunately this did not work for me.