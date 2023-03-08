As the title states. I have emails sorted descending by date. This gets broken when I receive emails with an invalid date according to Vivaldi mail client.

With tinkering I can temporarily get the order sorted it out. It takes fiddling with changing the sorting order back and forth, go to the top and bottom of the list vice versa and enabling showing and hiding emails that are in trash vice versa. All in random order. I don't have exact steps to reproduce the temporary fixing of sorting.

Steps to reproduce:

Sign up for one or more newsleteters of NRC news paper: https://www.nrc.nl/nieuwsbrieven/ After receiving the emails try finding them using the search function of mail. They will not be found Restart Vivaldi Open the mail client and use search to find them to make sure they are processed End search and make sure Vivaldi mail is set to sort by Date descending The sorting order will look broken Find the offending emails and notice they break the sorting Find the offending emails in a separate folder C:\Users%Username%\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Profile 1\Mail######\NaN\NaN\NaN To get the emails sorted properly temporarily it takes fiddling with: changing the sorting order back and forth, go to the top and bottom of the list and vice versa and enabling showing and hiding emails that are in trash etc. I don't have exact steps to reproduce the fixing of the sorting.

On both the Snapshot and Vivaldi stable builds on Windows 10 (19.45.2604) I made a new profile and the problem happens with both.

Builds:

Vivaldi Snapshot build v5.8.2950.3

Vivaldi stable v5.7.2921.60

I have witnessed this behavior on three different installs of Vivaldi Snapshots on three different Windows installations.

The offending emails are stored in a separate folder: