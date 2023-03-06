Touchscreen support
-
lonelytransistor
Hi. The browser's interface does not respond to touchscreen events on Wayland on Arch Linux. It works one time, right after launching the browser, but afterwards it stops. This makes it unusable on tablets.
For now I'm switching back to Brave, but I'm very open to testing and helping in getting this sorted out.
-
kittyjosh111
Same issue on Fedora 37, wayland. I can use touchscreen to navigate the web content, but Vivaldi's interface (back button, new tab button, sidebar, etc) will not work. They do respond to mouse and stylus input, but not touch.
-
I have the same issue on x11 ubuntu.