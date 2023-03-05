WebGPU not enabling
I have enable the experimental flag for webGPU but the browser still can't recognize it's presence . Can someone please replicate the bug
DoctorG Ambassador
@chidam I checked my 5.8 Snapshot and it showed WebGPU hardware-accelerated in internal page
vivaldi://gpu
I guess the hardware accelerated mode depends on GPU driver.
DoctorG Ambassador
@chidam Can not activate it in chrome://flags on Chromium 110, too.
You can't activate WebGPU in Vivaldi because you need to be on the Chrome Dev channel, and Vivaldi is built on the Chrome Stable channel core, so that won't work.
DoctorG Ambassador
WebGPU is active on 6.5.3206.42, does not need activation, but depends on GPU driver to be active.