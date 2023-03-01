Hi, I've been having a basically deal-breaking bug with Vivaldi for a couple months now and even if considering how little I found about it it's probably due to some specifics of my precise setup I though I'd share here to at least get some opinions on what the cause could be cause I can't seem to wrap my head around this.

For a bunch of time now Vivaldi has been randomly making any open tab unclickable and scrollable, with only the browser's local interface being usable. When the issue takes place I can switch between tabs by clicking on them but not scroll or perform any action inside of the actual pages. The only way to temporarily take the whole thing back to full functionality is to open a new page and move one of the Speed Dials, but after the first time it happens it seems to become basically systematic and continues to go back to this disfunctional state after doing anything with Vivaldi's interface, especially clicking on tabs. It's pretty weird cause before the first event everything can go perfectly smooth for kinda long times, but it then inevitably happens and makes the browser almost unusable until you ''reset'' it by restarting it.

It's kinda difficult to explain so I suggest watching this video I uploaded on the Vivaldi subreddit in hope of finding a way out.

I already tried with a fresh profile and I've recently started disabling some of the few extensions I use but I haven't had much luck. I just hope I won't have to uninstall everything, even if I'm kinda scared not even that would fix it.

Thanks in advance and bye.

edit:forgot to mention even if the video states otherwise I'm currently on the latest stable version (5.7.2921.60) and everything's the same; as I said it's been going on for a while, probably pre-5.0 even so I doubt it's related to some broken update but just in case