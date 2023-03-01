-
Hi, I've been having a basically deal-breaking bug with Vivaldi for a couple months now and even if considering how little I found about it it's probably due to some specifics of my precise setup I though I'd share here to at least get some opinions on what the cause could be cause I can't seem to wrap my head around this.
For a bunch of time now Vivaldi has been randomly making any open tab unclickable and scrollable, with only the browser's local interface being usable. When the issue takes place I can switch between tabs by clicking on them but not scroll or perform any action inside of the actual pages. The only way to temporarily take the whole thing back to full functionality is to open a new page and move one of the Speed Dials, but after the first time it happens it seems to become basically systematic and continues to go back to this disfunctional state after doing anything with Vivaldi's interface, especially clicking on tabs. It's pretty weird cause before the first event everything can go perfectly smooth for kinda long times, but it then inevitably happens and makes the browser almost unusable until you ''reset'' it by restarting it.
It's kinda difficult to explain so I suggest watching this video I uploaded on the Vivaldi subreddit in hope of finding a way out.
I already tried with a fresh profile and I've recently started disabling some of the few extensions I use but I haven't had much luck. I just hope I won't have to uninstall everything, even if I'm kinda scared not even that would fix it.
Thanks in advance and bye.
edit:forgot to mention even if the video states otherwise I'm currently on the latest stable version (5.7.2921.60) and everything's the same; as I said it's been going on for a while, probably pre-5.0 even so I doubt it's related to some broken update but just in case
ugly Supporters
A lot of people have been having similar issues. It actually happened to me about 5 minutes ago.
I don't think anybody has found a pattern yet for what causes the issue. Seems random to me.
@ugly Does it happen on Linux too? That's not something I expected to be honest. It'd be almost fine if it wasn't as frequent as in my case. As I said it can be entirely fine for 40 minutes of browsing but after it happens once it's basically asssured everything's gonna constantly stop working after a bunch of clikcs on any part of the interface. As I said it's almost impossible to use the browser like this. I really don't want to give up Vivaldi since it's really the only thing that compares to good old Opera but it doesn't seem like anyone's noticing or working on this. It's a real bummer
ugly Supporters
@ekifi Yes, I'm using Linux when it happens.
Although, for me, it doesn't happen as often as you describe. And I haven't tried your trick of moving a Speed Dial. When I notice the issue, I just close the browser and restart.
I would guess that it maybe happens less than once a day for me. I work from home so I tend to have my browser open most of the day. It seems to happen randomly when I open a new page from Speed Dial.
I have same problem. But for fun i did disable the intel gpu on my nuc (have both amd and intel "gpu" on it). So lets se if it help. hmm...
@tulip
Hi, this would be very interesting for the developer if it really is a Intel/Vivaldi issue.
Please report back if it not happen anymore for some days.
Cheers, mib
This is not only related to Intel only. I have an AMD cpu and nVidia gpu. My Vivaldi got locked when I used my mouse on the vertical scroll bar to scroll down or up in the Panel area. However... I have not seen this behavior after the last patch. Fingers crossed
I don't know what version you're on but after installing Vivaldi Snapshot in hope of seeing some improvement with little luck, I too have never experienced the issue again after the last minor update 5.8 received. Don't know if they released something similar for the stable channel as well but it would make sense if it's actually fixing what we think it is. Can't say it's entirely gone yet but it has made the browser usable again so far. Crossing my fingers too
@ekifi
Hm, I use a internal build never than the snapshot but still freeze sometimes.
Please report back after a few days.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin I see freezes sometimes with 5.7 Stable and Intel HD on my office PCs with Linux (i915??? driver). But never on Windwos 11 / NVidia GT 710.
@DoctorG
Same for me, i915 too but not on Windows or my AMD system.
Cheers, mib
@ekifi Happens to me once in a while too. Can't replicate it.
Bad news... Still same LAG. intel GPU was/is disabled in bios. So.. i dont know..(Running latest snapshot). But Opera browser does not have that issue.
@tulip
Thanks, I use Chrome several times a week and never got it but the bug is reported and confirmed in the Chromium bug tracker.
If Google or Opera find a fix they don´t backported it to Chromium, I would do the same.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Ok, unfortunately can confirm problem's still there. I had gotten really confident since I truly managed to go trough three days of regular browser usage without it ever happening but it came back yesterday. I have to say I think I coincidentally updated the browser to a more recent snapshot version as well yesterday but I guess it's just that, a coincidence. Weird though. And can absolutelty confirm it's something I never saw happening on any other Chromium browser (which is basically any other browser anyway) so it'd kinda seem Vivaldi interface related more than something to do with the program's core but I trust you. Just very strange. I'll keep reporting I guess.
Edit: what I said may be completely invalid since I just noticed I was probably on 5.7 stable when the problem happened. Kinda messy since both versions show up with the red icon on the task bar. Can't say for sure but I'll keep testing making particularly sure I'm always on 5.8 now to see what happens
urunosnowdog
Started to happen to me with the last update. The browser just freezes, and all i can do is to kill it via task manager.
@urunosnowdog I think it's a different problem, in my case it's just the webpages becoming unresponsive after a few click on the browser's intertface (be it the sidebar or the tabs) but all the rest keeps working and allows me to unlock it by moving the speed dials from a new tab as I explained in the first post. No need to close the program even if only that usually actually resprings the situation and fixes the bug for a couple of minutes
Think ill switch back to old browser for a while and return to Vivaldi some time in the future, cant sit here and wait.... wait for the browser to respond. hopefully
it get fixed soon
I'm still getting this problem even though it's been two years since this thread was created. Is there any progress on identifying the culprit or finding workarounds? I don't know if maybe there's another thread somewhere where this has been discussed.