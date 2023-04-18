Solved VSR enable (NVIDIA RTX SuperRes)
-
Will there be a function RTX Video Super Resolution (VSR) - provides ability to upscale video content viewed through Chromium-based browsers for enjoying higher-quality video?
-
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
AFAICT the SuperRes feature "NvidiaVpSuperResolution" is enabled in all browsers based on Chromium 110+.
Note that you have to have a graphics card that support it, according to this Bing result that means having the latest versions of an RTX 30 or 40 card, updated drivers, and the feature have to be enabled in the GPU software.
-
Yes, please!!!
-
This is sorely needed!
-
Please add
-
Found this post through Google. Yes please add.
-
Yep we decently need it, please add VSR for us! ️
-
Can't wait!
-
Yes please, hopefully it wont be too hard to implement
-
Please add
-
Add it, please!
-
Must have.
-
mib2berlin
Hi, I guess it is the same as UHD on Netflix, Chrome and Edge only.
No idea who pays whom, but it doesn't come for free.
I fear this will not come to Vivaldi soon.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin not sure about it because we already have github mod for mpc what work perfect using rtx vsr
https://github.com/emoose/VideoRenderer/releases/tag/rtx-1.0
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@offspiltspirit That is for Windows only. Adding such to Vivaldi would bring up a Windows-only-Browser, no, please, no!
-
@DoctorG As far as I understand, in Chrome rtx vsr also only available for windows.
Can't we get access to such a cool feature at least in the Windows version?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@offspiltspirit said in VSR enable (NVIDIA RTX SuperRes):
Can't we get access to such a cool feature at least in the Windows version?
That would only be a experimental feature, i think.
-
Yes. Absolutely.
-
Please add this as an optional flag/feature!
-
Bump.
-
VictorPenha
Yeah, this needs to be a thing. I think it was actually working for some videos a while ago, but now it stopped.