I asked you before to make an installer or opportunity to create a settings file for fast import.

I work as a handyman. I install OS, office and browser to people. I really want to spread Vivaldi, but i'm fed up to setup the browser after each installation for every person (and yes, i know i can make an image of OS and software, but it's different).

Yes, I'm only one person, and maybe 100-200 installations per year is not a big deal, but maybe other people will also start install the browser if you add this option.

For windows we can use WIM. For browsers i found interersting constructor on this site https://browser.yandex.com/constructor

If you let us do the same or even better (would be great to change settings, extensions and themes) it will be awesome.