OK, it's great that the new Vivaldi for Android (Version 5.7) has page zoom per site. Great feature. However, what I find lacking is the inability to only zoom the webpage's text size leaving images alone.

There should be an option in the zoom settings to only zoom the text, so that images can remain the same size.

Sometimes sites have really small text and large pictures, which ends up with the need to side scroll to see the whole picture.