Zoom Text Only
OK, it's great that the new Vivaldi for Android (Version 5.7) has page zoom per site. Great feature. However, what I find lacking is the inability to only zoom the webpage's text size leaving images alone.
There should be an option in the zoom settings to only zoom the text, so that images can remain the same size.
Sometimes sites have really small text and large pictures, which ends up with the need to side scroll to see the whole picture.
This is my main issue with Vivaldi when reading webpages.
@Beurtheret
Hi, use the zoom feature from the menu, not scale with your fingers.
I have it in my custom menu on top.
Cheers, mib
Thank you. It does scale the text to the screen, but does not increase the text size of the webpage.
mib3berlin
@Beurtheret
Hm, I don't understand, this is zoom 150%
https://www.heise.de/news/Deutsche-Bahn-Wer-ein-Abo-per-Lastschrift-zahlt-muss-Bankkonto-bestaetigen-9578677.html
@Beurtheret
AH, may you have to enable Show Zoom in Main Menu in Settings > Accessibility.
I am not sure if this is default enabled.
I do use zoom from the menu. To keep the text within the margins of the screen, the zoom cannot exceed 86%.
The text size is not consistent through all websites. Some are large, others are a bit small for my vision.
@Beurtheret
Yes but Vivaldi remember your zoom setting for each page.
I have the feeling we're talking past each other.
Usine nouvelle.com has big text, while Sputnikglobe.com tiny.
mib3berlin
@Beurtheret
You can scale from 50 to 300%, this should work for most pages.
I guess it is all said, if you think something does not work correctly open a new thread about the issue.
This is off topic in a feature request.
Yes, Vivaldi remember your zoom setting for each page. Yet for the http://sputnikglobe.com/ , the text doesn't appear to zoom text bigger within the margins of the screen.
Thank you. I appreciated your help.
@Beurtheret
Ah OK, then the zoom feature does not work correctly for this page.
You can report this to the bug tracker.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VBA-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@Gort
Hi, I am sorry for occupying your thread.
Is this request solved with the new zoom feature?
Cheers, mib
