@Ayespy Thanks for that post, that's new information to me. I think most of us out here in End User Land never give a thought to the possibility that coding methods themselves can be copyrighted. That makes it a lot clearer why wrap seems to be so absent in mobile browsers across the board.

What's needed is for some kind coder to write a unique method and open-source GPL it! Anybody?

I guess the question for now then becomes; Would you speculate our guys will be able to do it at some point? It's SO unique to Opera Mobile at the moment it would surely bring a lot of new users in.