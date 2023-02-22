I'm noticing high CPU usage after the last update.

I've disabled all plugin.

This is the CPU usage with no tab open.

I had the same issue with the snapshot version, which I was using for quite a while.

After an update it suddenly started using cpu without any activity.

Then I moved to stable version, as vivaldi is my main browser.

But after the last update stable version is causing the same issue.

CPU is usage is always ~50% when idle. It increases when I open tabs.

Please help.

Vivaldi version: 5.7.2921.53 stable