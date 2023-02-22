High CPU usage on 5.7.2921.53 stable
I'm noticing high CPU usage after the last update.
I've disabled all plugin.
This is the CPU usage with no tab open.
I had the same issue with the snapshot version, which I was using for quite a while.
After an update it suddenly started using cpu without any activity.
Then I moved to stable version, as vivaldi is my main browser.
But after the last update stable version is causing the same issue.
CPU is usage is always ~50% when idle. It increases when I open tabs.
Please help.
Vivaldi version: 5.7.2921.53 stable
@badhon_raj
Hi, some user reprot this.
Did you install stable over the snapshot, that would not be good.
Anyway, for some user disable mail/caldendar solve the high CPU usage.
I got this once adding a feed to Vivaldi.
This seams fixed in an internal build, checkout the next snapshot change logs.
Check: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/81221/cpu-usage-high/21?page=2
Cheers, mib
badhon_raj
@mib2berlin said in High CPU usage on 5.7.2921.53 stable:
Did you install stable over the snapshot, that would not be good.
no, I did not.
stable was a clean install, then I imported my backups.
Will try the fix and see if it helps.
Thanks.
Update:
disabling mail/calender/feeds help to a degree.
Now It is not using CPU when idle.
BUT, opening any tab, or browsing any site is using a lot more CPU than usual.
Once the page loads completely, CPU usage goes back to zero.
But if I refresh 4 tabs at once, CPU usage jumps to near 100
This is definitely not normal.
@badhon_raj
No idea, I don´t watch the task manager except something happen, like this permanent usage you had.
I test to open 20 tabs from a bookmark folder and it reach 80-100 % for 3-4 seconds.
In my understanding it is better to use all CPU and threads for a process, if it use only 10% I need 2 minutes to open 20 tabs.
Anyway, for the mail issue is a fix in an internal build.
I hope this get into a next 5.7 update.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin said in High CPU usage on 5.7.2921.53 stable:
I test to open 20 tabs from a bookmark folder and it reach 80-100 % for 3-4 seconds.
for 20 tabs, that is normal. but for 4 tabs, I don't think it is.
for one tab it is reaching 50% for me.
My processor is quad core.
@badhon_raj
It is, if I want to open a tab or 4 the system should use all CPU power and RAM it have, make no sense to me to throttle anything.
@mib2berlin I see.
Could be.
I didn't monitor CPU usage before either.
So it could be normal.
Thanks.
DoctorG Ambassador
For me Vivaldi Mail running caused 60% CPU usage on a 4-Core Intel. And then I tested yesterday and saw that 5.8.2936.3 did not had such high CPU consumption (here only 0-1.2%) with running Vivaldi Mail feature.
I have this version on Linux and noticed fan running high. Saw over 90% on CPU for Vivaldi. Just turned of Mail and Calendar and all is quiet and low CPU use again. Opened several tabs and still quiet and low CPU. That is the solution for me.
DoctorG Ambassador
@ajlewis2 Yes, that is much trouble having CPU consumption while 5.7 is running Mail.
But it is fixed in 5.8 Snapshot!
Hi, this solution is still valid for 6.4.3160.41 (Stable channel) (64-Bit) Windows