T-Rex No Internet Dino Game - Where did it go?
-
The No Internet Dino game disappeared since the last update to 5.7.2921.53 (Stable channel) (arm64).
I started to like this game as I travel frequently and often run into the issue of not connecting immediately or having some internet schananagans.
The game was great and helped to bridge the time and have some fun in the meantime. I am no gamer, but I totally liked that little Dino game and found myself switching off the WiFi connection at times just to let the Dino jump a few times...
Where did it go? Is there an option to integrate the game again to show up when there is no Internet? I'd love to reactivate it again. Tell me how...
Thank you all, Vivaldi you are doing an amazing Job!!! Thank you so much, best browser ever!!!
Yours truly, Uwe
-
@UweTheSailor Hi - I guess it doesn't work any more. It was never a part of Vivaldi, it was a leftover from Chromium:
The Dinosaur Game (also known as the Chrome Dino)[1] is a browser game developed by Google and built into the Google Chrome web browser.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dinosaur_Game
There's no option to enable it. Vivaldi has its own game called "Vivaldia":
vivaldi://game
https://vivaldi.com/game/
Feel free to report a bug, I wouldn't get my hopes up Vivaldi devs caring enough to "fix" whatever it is as it was never a part of Vivaldi.
https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
-
Dear @Pathduck, thanks for the clarification! That makes sense! Have a great day!
-
@UweTheSailor Fwiw, the game is still technically there, it has just been hidden with CSS.
To restore it, open the developer tools, open the
<head>element and delete the following
<style>element:
-
Dear @AltCode, thats amazing even my high score is still there!!! Lovely!!! Thanks for the hint!
One more thing though. As I am only able to change this when the internet is off, and if I am on the No Internet page - How do I save this settings so when I reopen the browser to have it visible?
Because otherwise the settings are only temporarily.
Thank you so much!
Yours truly, Uwe
-
@AltCode Good catch
If only we could run Tampermonkey CSS in internal pages <
-
@AltCode many thanks, my kids were very disappointed when the game suddenly was not there anymore
-
Streptococcus
@Pathduck said in T-Rex No Internet Dino Game - Where did it go?:
@AltCode Good catch
If only we could run Tampermonkey CSS in internal pages <
Tampermonkey does scripts, not stylesheets.
-
@Streptococcus Nah, it does CSS just fine. In fact that's what I mostly use it for
https://sourceforge.net/p/greasemonkey/wiki/GM_addStyle/
I know Stylus is made specifically for CSS, but if I can save one less extension, it's good enough for me.
-
