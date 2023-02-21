The No Internet Dino game disappeared since the last update to 5.7.2921.53 (Stable channel) (arm64).

I started to like this game as I travel frequently and often run into the issue of not connecting immediately or having some internet schananagans.

The game was great and helped to bridge the time and have some fun in the meantime. I am no gamer, but I totally liked that little Dino game and found myself switching off the WiFi connection at times just to let the Dino jump a few times...

Where did it go? Is there an option to integrate the game again to show up when there is no Internet? I'd love to reactivate it again. Tell me how...

Thank you all, Vivaldi you are doing an amazing Job!!! Thank you so much, best browser ever!!!

Yours truly, Uwe