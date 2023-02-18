Deleting the contents of those two folder did nothing for getting back the Vivaldi option for me as well (at least not immediately).

But what (surprisingly) did work for me was enabling the "Show recently opened items in Start, Jump Lists, and File Explorer" option in Windows Settings -> Personalization -> Start

I didn't show up right away, but after some more unpinning/repinning the icon on the taskbar and starting Vivaldi the options showed up again, including links from the speed dial. I then disabled the option in the settings again and the options stayed while the links are gone again.

Now I'm not sure what the real trigger was to getting the options back. Deleteing the files in the two folders or the Start option. Either seems to take some time/starting&restarting/unpinning&pinning Vivaldi though.

I also found an older thread where the last two answers post a possible solution and an explanation to why this is happening:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/51731/right-clicking-vivaldi-on-task-bar-does-not-show-any-options/10?_=1676716246855&lang=de

Seems like the Vivaldi App ID changed again with this update, and thus this starts happening.

As I deleted the files before finding this thread I couldn't test if that solution there works.