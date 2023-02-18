Task bar jump lists missing in 5.7
@Pathduck I done every step, that you got. Target field is "C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe". But now I have another problem: there are no option to open "New private window" and other options, that were before:
//modedit: fork from "Taskbar causes new Vivaldi windows to open"
@Cefales Hi, this is a common bug in Windows 10/11. It happens sometimes after program updates and is tricky to fix.
These are called "jump lists", here are some pages I found by searching for "windows taskbar jump list repair":
https://www.windowschimp.com/windows-jump-list-not-working/
https://geekchamp.com/how-to-fix-jump-lists-not-working-in-windows-11/
https://www.thefreewindows.com/2864/if-windows-7-start-menu-does-not-display-recently-opened-files-along-with-recent-programs/
It seems like most common advice is to delete the contents of the following folders:
%APPDATA%\Microsoft\Windows\Recent\AutomaticDestinations %APPDATA%\Microsoft\Windows\Recent\CustomDestinations
After that, log out and in again, and relaunch your programs. Hopefully the jump lists will be back. I don't have any better advice, this is a Windows bug. Maybe simply a restart of your system will help, and try repinning the program again after that.
@Pathduck I see the lack of a jump list too after the recent update. Had this problem before, but don't remember if I found a way to fix it or if it eventually fixed itself.
Tried deleting the contents of those folders, but didn't help. Although, did loose my Quick Access pinned folders , so just a warning to others.
Will look into it more later.
Deleting the contents of those two folder did nothing for getting back the Vivaldi option for me as well (at least not immediately).
But what (surprisingly) did work for me was enabling the "Show recently opened items in Start, Jump Lists, and File Explorer" option in Windows Settings -> Personalization -> Start
I didn't show up right away, but after some more unpinning/repinning the icon on the taskbar and starting Vivaldi the options showed up again, including links from the speed dial. I then disabled the option in the settings again and the options stayed while the links are gone again.
Now I'm not sure what the real trigger was to getting the options back. Deleteing the files in the two folders or the Start option. Either seems to take some time/starting&restarting/unpinning&pinning Vivaldi though.
I also found an older thread where the last two answers post a possible solution and an explanation to why this is happening:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/51731/right-clicking-vivaldi-on-task-bar-does-not-show-any-options/10?_=1676716246855&lang=de
Seems like the Vivaldi App ID changed again with this update, and thus this starts happening.
As I deleted the files before finding this thread I couldn't test if that solution there works.
I'm so used to right clicking to open private tabs and now I can't. I even tried reinstalling.
@dfuent1321 Yes I get the same now. Absolutely INFURIATING. I am going to have to drop Vivaldi if this is not fixed. My taskbar is filled with most of things I have regularly open and this interferes with it. This needs to be reverted URGENTLY.
OS Windows 11 Pro version 10.0.2261
@Puters Found the solution lower down the thread and it seems to have worked. I will wait and see if this is still the case after a reboot.
@Log1c said in Task bar jump lists missing in 5.7:
But what (surprisingly) did work for me was enabling the "Show recently opened items in Start, Jump Lists, and File Explorer" option in Windows Settings -> Personalization -> Start
I didn't show up right away, but after some more unpinning/repinning the icon on the taskbar and starting Vivaldi the options showed up again, including links from the speed dial. I then disabled the option in the settings again and the options stayed while the links are gone again.
Yep, this is what fixes it. Didn't show up on the first right click, but did about 5 seconds later.
Thanks for investigating. Only use those options about once or twice a year, but still like to have them available.
@Log1c said in Task bar jump lists missing in 5.7:
Deleting the contents of those two folder did nothing for getting back the Vivaldi option for me as well (at least not immediately).
But what (surprisingly) did work for me was enabling the "Show recently opened items in Start, Jump Lists, and File Explorer" option in Windows Settings -> Personalization -> Start
I didn't show up right away, but after some more unpinning/repinning the icon on the taskbar and starting Vivaldi the options showed up again, including links from the speed dial. I then disabled the option in the settings again and the options stayed while the links are gone again.
Now I'm not sure what the real trigger was to getting the options back. Deleteing the files in the two folders or the Start option. Either seems to take some time/starting&restarting/unpinning&pinning Vivaldi though.
I also found an older thread where the last two answers post a possible solution and an explanation to why this is happening:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/51731/right-clicking-vivaldi-on-task-bar-does-not-show-any-options/10?_=1676716246855&lang=de
Seems like the Vivaldi App ID changed again with this update, and thus this starts happening.
As I deleted the files before finding this thread I couldn't test if that solution there works.
Did the trick, ish.
In order to remove that massive list of links (that i prefer i don't see), but keep the jump list do it like this:
- Close Vivaldi (if opened)
- Unpin from taskbar
- Enable "Show recently opened items in Start, Jump Lists, and File Explorer" (as originally suggested)
- Open Vivaldi
- Pin to taskbar
- Disable "Show recently opened items in Start, Jump Lists, and File Explorer"
You should now have the jump list, but without the links.
This happened to me after a reinstall of Vivaldi.