@lanshanguiyao Hi, it does look like a memory "leak". I remember reports that hibernating your OS (or locking it) will increase memory used over time.

I don't know what all those "Vivaldi Helper" processes are. They should be named tabs. Maybe it's a MacOS thing.

I guess for now a workaround is to restart the browser once in a while.

You could report a bug too. Please read:

carefully and report the bug to Vivaldi bugtracker

Make sure to detail everything about your system, the memory usage and what you do to recreate the problem.