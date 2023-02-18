bookmarks problems
Hello,
i have few issues with bookmarks :
1-when i bookmark a page , the window called "Added Bookmark" opens with every folder and subfolders opened too! how to make it not open folders automatically like this ?
2- bookmaking takes a long time to happen , even though i have a fast M.2 ssd , and it also happened when i had an hdd !
3-pages always get bookmarked in a certain folder i didn't choose , not even the last folder i used , and i have to relocate the bookmark to the wanted folder few times and wait for a minute or two to see it in the right folder!
4-the same thing happens in the speed dial , if i drag a page i have to wait for a minute or two to see it located well !
@khopr
Hi, I don´t have a solution for 1. but the other 3 issues are not normal.
Some user report issues with not updating bookmark actions or very slow. There is a confirmed bug VB-94296 about.
I could reproduce it running a session for several hours with 100 tabs but after restart it was gone.
Is it working if you restart Vivaldi?
Please read cross over the last 2 pages:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/82643/bookmark-bar-drag-drop-issues/21?page=2
This how it work for me:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hdla2_OBpk7kaktjKjv8h6aKXqK_YhfP/view?usp=share_link
Cheers, mib
the bug is there for too long , months or even a year
i don't want to get around it , i want to report it to the stuff to fix it
@khopr
It is reported and I need 2 days to reproduce it once, the developer cant reproduce it at all.
If you know a way to reprduce it in a clean profile, all default, no extensions constantly it would be good but nobody can.
Cheers, mib
I have the exact same issues as reported at the top of this thread by @khopr.
@khopr
Point#1 is actually not a problem: The settings > Bookmarks screen has a "always open Bookmark dialog" checkbox. Clear that checkbox to prevent the dialog from popping up. That said, it is actually desirable to have this dialog, because it allows you to file bookmark in its most appropriate folder. Otherwise all your bookmarks will get added in a single place, and you will have to do the housekeeping frequently. It is tougher to do such "binning" afterwards. Better do it while you are clear what the bookmark is for!
I discovered Vivaldi last week, and haven't done much except to import the bookmarks from Brave (via HTML file). So this is practically a vanilla installation. And yet I am facing the delay problem consistently.
Do you not see this issue?
@Raindrops1
Hi an no, I don´t have any delays in the bookmark system.
This is the problem, I have 12 diferent Vivaldi installs on two systems with Linux and Windows 11 and a Virtual Machine with Windows 10, specs in my signature.
Lags in Vivaldi are often caused by third party security software, they are working fine for the big 4 Chrome, Edge, Firefox and Brave but not for Vivaldi.
Do you use such a software like Avast, Malwarebytes, Eset, for example?
You can try to disable hardware acceleration in Settings > Webpages, restart Vivaldi for a test.
Open 500 tabs in 5 windows may cause also lags but this is a different story.
Cheers, mib
@Raindrops1 i want the dialogue to open every time , but with opened and closed folders as i left it the last time i used it
@mib2berlin you know what bro , it's Kaspersky that was doing all the problems ! after i shut it down all the problems are gone !
the only thing i want is the bookmarks dialogue folders not to open automatically , but i think this is a feature they need to change , not a bug
Thanks bro for your help !
@khopr
Wohooo, nice.
Maybe you can whitelist Vivaldi in Kaspersky?
No idea, I don´t use AV software since 10 Years or so.
If you can it would be nice if you make a short step by step description, it would help other user a lot.
Cheers, mib
Well, now that you mentioned it, I do have some security software running on my Win 11 Home OS:
I have always had AVG free, but never had any issues with Brave bookmarks. But with Vivaldi, could that be a factor?
Chrome extensions:
- uBlock origin
- Privacy badger
- ClearURLSs
I came across a YouTube video that recommended these three extensions for Vivaldi, so I installed them. I had never used them on Brave, and I never faced any bookmarking issues in Brave.
[EDIT] I disabled all three extensions in Vivaldi, but there is no change.
@khopr said in bookmarks problems:
i want the dialogue to open every time , but with opened and closed folders as i left it the last time i used it
Oh now I understand your point. Yes, I want it too!
-
@Raindrops1 i have Adguard extension and it causes no issues , it's the AVG i think , maybe Vivaldi does something when using the bookmarks that makes the antiviruses do some jobs and lags
-
@mib2berlin i actually don't know how , will just pause it until i finish playing with the bookmarks
@Raindrops1
Hi again, extensions can cause issues in Vivaldi, disable all and restart of Vivaldi should help in most cases.
But some lurk in the background and then do their mischief.
About the Security software, exaclty what @khopr mention, Vivaldi try to write on the HDD/SDD and the AV software check this every time if any viruses are in the files.
Cheers, mib
I experimented further.
I think the hardware acceleration does play a major part!
But in addition, I also discovered some odd behavior:
When we click on the bookmark icon, its effect appears only when we click away from it. (e.g. we can click in the address bar. But sometimes this does not work. Then I click in the Search bar and then it works.).
When we click on the Remove button, in the dialog, its effect is not seen immediately. In fact, the dialog should close after this automatically, but it remains open. So we have to click on the Done button separately, at which point the bookmark icon in the address bar resets. Sometimes the icon does not reset even after clicking on the Done button. In that case we have to click in the adress bar, at which point the icon gets reset.
Please check?
-
@mib2berlin said in bookmarks problems:
Vivaldi tries to write on the HDD/SDD and the AV software checks this every time if any viruses are in the files.
Should I add Vivaldi exe as exception to AVG?
-
mib2berlin
@Raindrops1
Yes or disable it for a test, Defender jumps in automatically.
I checked this:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/10uVzUnbcmn5M8VShgRENa1zfGx40QJD_/view?usp=sharing
The last part is to show it remember the folder.
For the folder collapse I have no solution.
Cheers, mib
When I make changes on vivaldi://bookmarks/, I have to close then open this page again to see them.
-
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zQEUk2H6a7o0EgLZfyuef_9dHBCgdqgd/view?usp=share_link
The bookmark does not ger registered till we click inside the address bar.
The bookmark does not clear with Remove button.
We must press Done button to complete the clearance of bookmark. But sometimes even that does not work. We have to click inside the address bar or search bar (trial and error).
