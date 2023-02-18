@khopr

Hi, I don´t have a solution for 1. but the other 3 issues are not normal.

Some user report issues with not updating bookmark actions or very slow. There is a confirmed bug VB-94296 about.

I could reproduce it running a session for several hours with 100 tabs but after restart it was gone.

Is it working if you restart Vivaldi?

Please read cross over the last 2 pages:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/82643/bookmark-bar-drag-drop-issues/21?page=2

This how it work for me:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hdla2_OBpk7kaktjKjv8h6aKXqK_YhfP/view?usp=share_link

Cheers, mib