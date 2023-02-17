For the past month, I haven't been able to print anything from the browser. I'm on Windows 10, and this morning, the latest update came through for Vivaldi, which I'd hoped would correct the problem, but it has not. I'm going to have to stop using Vivaldi and change to another browser if I can't fix this. I can print from any other browser on my laptop including Chrome, Opera, Safari, Brave, and several others that I don't ever use, but NOT Vivaldi. Can someone suggest something to try? This has gone beyond frustrating.

The print window opens, I click the print button and the print window just disappears. I'm using an Epson printer which has no issues printing anything from other sources.

Vivaldi 5.7.2921.53 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Revision 61f2a4332cf5c7762ce2b311a6ed597582dc95e3

OS Windows 10 Version 2004 (Build 19041.746)

JavaScript V8 11.0.226.16

User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/110.0.0.0 Safari/537.36