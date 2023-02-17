Can't Print Anything!
-
For the past month, I haven't been able to print anything from the browser. I'm on Windows 10, and this morning, the latest update came through for Vivaldi, which I'd hoped would correct the problem, but it has not. I'm going to have to stop using Vivaldi and change to another browser if I can't fix this. I can print from any other browser on my laptop including Chrome, Opera, Safari, Brave, and several others that I don't ever use, but NOT Vivaldi. Can someone suggest something to try? This has gone beyond frustrating.
The print window opens, I click the print button and the print window just disappears. I'm using an Epson printer which has no issues printing anything from other sources.
Vivaldi 5.7.2921.53 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 61f2a4332cf5c7762ce2b311a6ed597582dc95e3
OS Windows 10 Version 2004 (Build 19041.746)
JavaScript V8 11.0.226.16
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/110.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
-
@nightsmusic
Hi, please test this in the guest view.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
I am on Windows 11, Vivaldi 5.7.2921.53 but this should not matter.
I test this on https://taz.de/ChatGPT-als-Sci-Fi-Autor/!5913873/
printing the first page.
The guest view exclude extensions, they cause the most issues in Vivaldi.
Next candidate is a third party security software, they can block or slowdown really anything in Vivaldi but work fine for other browser.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Hi, thanks for your response. I had exhausted the usual 'fixes' prior to posting but hadn't tried the guest view so went ahead and did that. Nothing. That didn't work either. It goes through the normal steps of dimming like it's working toward printing, takes maybe 15 seconds of that where I think it might be spooling out to the printer, brightens back up to the print screen, but nothing. There's just nothing there. I wondered if it was my printer when this first started so removed and re-added that, but that was not the problem. Like I said, I can print from any other browser I have, just not Vivaldi. Guest view, private window, extensions off, doesn't matter.
-
@nightsmusic
Hm, I changed my printer 3 weeks ago, from old USB to WiFi now, Vivaldi can print from all my devices Windows and Linux.
Other than a security software like Avast, Kasperski or other I cant think of any other problems.
They all make problems with Vivaldi sooner or later, specially after an update of Vivaldi.
Do you use any?
-
@mib2berlin I do, but have been all along and the printer is set to bypass Malwarebytes. That's what I use. I've had no problems at all until now. If I disable the security, it still won't print and I don't want to leave my security disabled. I went so far as to try a VPN and it still won't print. I have no clue what's going on. I don't print a lot, but I hate to have to switch back and forth to another browser just to print something.
-
@nightsmusic
I understand, maybe wait a bit if other user steps by with other ideas.
Some user report a simple reinstall of Vivaldi help with AV software issues, I still bet it is Malwarebytes.
If you keep your user data (Default) you don´t loose anything.
To be 100% sure backup your user data folder of Vivaldi, path is published in the Help > About menu.
Cheers, mib
-
yojimbo274064400
Does printing to the
- Microsoft print to PDF printer successfully complete?
- Epson printer appear in its print queue?
-
This post is deleted!
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@sphera Known and reported issue.