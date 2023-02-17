Using Vivaldi on Windows10 for a year now. Everything was working well, but since yesterday browser is unable to connect to any website. I had allowed Vivaldi through anti-virus. Uninstalled Vivaldi and installed latest version. W10 etc are all updated and reset winsock, netsh etc done. I am connected via ethernet. Modem/Router was shut down for an hour and restarted. None of the link/tiles from start page connect to internet nor by typing any url in the address bar. Tried Google DNS in IP4 but didn't work. I use browser without creating profile. Tried guest profile , didn't work.

Firefox, Edge, Chrome runs fine as usual.

Following error is showing when Vivaldi is opened.

This site can’t be reached

The connection was reset.

Try:

Checking the connection

Checking the proxy and the firewall

Running Windows Network Diagnostics

ERR_CONNECTION_RESET

Edit: Pausing Anti Virus didn't help.