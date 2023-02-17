This site can’t be reached
Using Vivaldi on Windows10 for a year now. Everything was working well, but since yesterday browser is unable to connect to any website. I had allowed Vivaldi through anti-virus. Uninstalled Vivaldi and installed latest version. W10 etc are all updated and reset winsock, netsh etc done. I am connected via ethernet. Modem/Router was shut down for an hour and restarted. None of the link/tiles from start page connect to internet nor by typing any url in the address bar. Tried Google DNS in IP4 but didn't work. I use browser without creating profile. Tried guest profile , didn't work.
Firefox, Edge, Chrome runs fine as usual.
Following error is showing when Vivaldi is opened.
Edit: Pausing Anti Virus didn't help.
@eh123 Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
If this happens for all sites, it's almost guaranteed that something is blocking Vivaldi from accessing the network.
When I get that error (using Avast AV), it's usually due to the AV discovers I'm trying to access a blacklisted URL. But only for that URL.
If for all sites, then something is blocking the Vivaldi application itself. Possibly the update has changed Vivaldi's "file signature" and so the AV detects it as malware. You will need to whitelist Vivaldi's program in your AV and then report a false positive to your AV vendor.
Pausing Anti Virus (Kaspersky Internet Security) didn't help. Already whitelisted in AV.
@eh123 What is your browser version? I'm assuming 5.7 Stable since the release was yesterday?
Also what is your OS?
One thing you could test is try to install 5.6 as a Standalone install just for testing:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/standalone-version-of-vivaldi/
You can get the older version here:
https://vivaldi.com/download/archive/?platform=win
You probably need the Vivaldi.5.6.2867.62.x64.exe
Install it somewhere, run it and see if it works.
@Pathduck Thanks for reply. Installed Standalone 5.6, worked only first time / once. Fails to connect on subsequent launches. OS Windows 10.
@eh123 OK that's strange. There's really nothing much you can do about this in Vivaldi itself.
There's something on your system blocking Vivaldi from accessing the network, so you'll need to dig deeper. I can't really give anything but general advice as I don't know how your system is set up.
@Pathduck Thanks for reply. I loved Vivaldi Tabs, sad to let it go.
After working OK for a year and half the problem has resurfaced in a new way.
PC and Laptop connected to same router via separate LAN cables.
Laptop can open a particular website on Vivaldi but PC can not.
The said website opens successfully on chrome, firefox, edge.
PC gives error
Laptop Vivaldi version 6.0.2979.15 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
PC Vivaldi version 6.9.3447.54 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Both run Standalone version
PC also has regular Vivaldi version 7.0.3495.18 (Stable channel) (64-bit), which opens NONE of the website. It fails completely.
No proxy or VPN
OS W10
Trouble shooting done:
net reset etc.
reinstall Vivaldi on PC, regular and standalone, none works.
Modem router reboot.
Switching cables and ports.
Whitelisted in Antivirus.
Pausing AV did not work.
Edit: Updated.
@eh123 if you use older Vivaldi versions the remote server can detect this an close the connection.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Do you use a company PC?
Is the Vivaldi managed (see internal page
vivaldi:management)?
Is the Vivaldi managed by policy (see internal page
vivaldi:policy)?
Do you use VPN extension?
Do you use special DNS settings?