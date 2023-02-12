Hello,

I hope someone can shed some light on my issue, I'm at my wits end and ether need a sanity check or consider my first dance with Vivaldi a failure. To be clear, I'm not having this issue with Chrome or Firefox.

My problem: For a specific URL I enter www.<thetargetsite>.com and get an error page; This is not a constant issue for every URL I try, only this one domain. So I, of course, figured it's a DNS resolution issue.

Full disclosure, the "BAD" url is one that I had set up as a test in migrating a website from GoDaddy to a DigitalOcean Droplet. I first copied the website over and set up a temp DNS entry site.test.mydomain.com in my DNS Zone (@Cloudflare). I verified that the site was reachable and fully functional, not counting the SSL cert or course. Removed the temp DNS entry on my domain's DNS Zone management. Switched to GoDaddy and changed the DNS entry to point to the DigitalOcean Droplet. And the hilarity ensued.

This site can’t be reached Check if there is a typo in site.test.mydomain.com. DNS_PROBE_FINISHED_NXDOMAIN

When I enter www.<thetargetsite>.com I get the error page. Sometimes, but not always, the URL in the address bar changes to the wrong URL in the error, and sometimes it does not, leaving what I typed. I gave plenty of time for any DNS caching to clear.

I use linux as my daily driver (last 18 years). I run PiHole w/ Unbound (x2) via two Proxmox servers in my home network. I use a Mikrotik CCR as my edge router (years working with in WISP networks).

My router does not accept DNS requests, have any Cached Static entries nor do I have any NAT Rules that forces a redirect to some other DNS Server

Steps I've taken:

Flushed DNS on both of my local dns servers. Since I've disabled systemd-resolved on my workstation, there is no dns caching on my local machine to flush Commented out my local DNS entries in my /etc/resolv.conf and point only to 1.1.1.1 for testing Ensured I haven't missed a DNS A or CNAME record entry for the domain/target url. (I manage the dns zone at GoDaddy for the <thetargetsite>.com domain) Cleared ALL cookies and cache in Vivaldi Closed all tabs in Vivaldi, closed and restarted Vivaldi Rebooted my workstation

What does Cloudflare resolve to? My default DNS that is set in /etc/resolv.conf

nslookup www.<thetargetsite>.com

tonyd@deepthot:~$ nslookup www.<thetargetsite>.com Server: 1.1.1.1 Address: 1.1.1.1#53 Non-authoritative answer: www.<thetargetsite>.com canonical name = <thetargetsite>.com. Name: <thetargetsite>.com Address: 160.153.xx.xx

ALL GOOD!

What does Google DNS resolve to if I specifically point to Google to resolve?

dig @8.8.8.8 www.<thetargetsite>.com

tonyd@deepthot:~$ dig @8.8.8.8 www.<thetargetsite>.com ; <<>> DiG 9.18.1-1ubuntu1.3-Ubuntu <<>> @8.8.8.8 www.<thetargetsite>.com ; (1 server found) ;; global options: +cmd ;; Got answer: ;; ->>HEADER<<- opcode: QUERY, status: NOERROR, id: 17200 ;; flags: qr rd ra; QUERY: 1, ANSWER: 2, AUTHORITY: 0, ADDITIONAL: 1 ;; OPT PSEUDOSECTION: ; EDNS: version: 0, flags:; udp: 512 ;; QUESTION SECTION: ;www.<thtargetsite>.com. IN A ;; ANSWER SECTION: www.<thetargetsite>.com. 1800 IN CNAME <thetargetsite>.com. <thetargetsite>.com. 10800 IN A 160.153.xx.xx ;; Query time: 48 msec ;; SERVER: 8.8.8.8#53(8.8.8.8) (UDP) ;; WHEN: Sun Feb 12 11:04:37 MST 2023 ;; MSG SIZE rcvd: 75

ALL GOOD!

for good measure & clearity, my local dns

dig @10.0.2.11 www.<thetargetsite>.com

tonyd@deepthot:~$ dig @10.0.2.11 www.<thetargetsite>.com ; <<>> DiG 9.18.1-1ubuntu1.3-Ubuntu <<>> @10.0.2.11 www.<thetargetsite>.com ; (1 server found) ;; global options: +cmd ;; Got answer: ;; ->>HEADER<<- opcode: QUERY, status: NOERROR, id: 32761 ;; flags: qr rd ra; QUERY: 1, ANSWER: 2, AUTHORITY: 0, ADDITIONAL: 1 ;; OPT PSEUDOSECTION: ; EDNS: version: 0, flags:; udp: 1232 ;; QUESTION SECTION: ;www.<thetargetsite>.com. IN A ;; ANSWER SECTION: www.<thetargetsite>.com. 1773 IN CNAME <thetargetsite>.com. <thetargetsite>.com 10773 IN A 160.153.xx.xx ;; Query time: 4 msec ;; SERVER: 10.0.2.11#53(10.0.2.11) (UDP) ;; WHEN: Sun Feb 12 11:06:44 MST 2023 ;; MSG SIZE rcvd: 75

Again ALL GOOD!

So everything resolves as expected for any resolver I point to. So I honestly don't think it's a DNS resolution issue with either my local dns or public dns and think it has to be some sort of caching issue with Vivaldi.

Thanks for your insight

TD