captcha-delivery
oHi gentlefolks,
Not sure where to post this as it's not a bug...
More and more websites are aggressively returning directly a blank page with message
"Please enable JS and disable any ad blocker" when Trackers and Ads are blocked in Vivaldi
I guess due to captcha-delivery script.
Has someone a workaround to avoid it ?
I didn't dig much yet
Thx folks
Fin'~
@finway Blocking Cookie Warning pages or Ad/Trackers can cause this.
Is not a Vivaldi bug but a server-sided detection of web page owners who want you to disable blocker. ANs Vivaldi Blocker can not catch all such bad behavior of a site.
Perhaps installing extension uBlockOrigin and disable Vivaldi blocker in Settings → Privacy gives you a better experience.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@finway said in captcha-delivery:
More and more websites
This is much too vague. If you want advice, please post what site(s) you're having issues with. None of the sites I visit daily does this.
Otherwise, the advice given by Doc above, this is nothing Vivaldi can do anything about. This is fully the site's problem. Stop using such sites is my advice, no adblocker is perfect. And if you're blocking JS as well, it would be expected to break most websites anyway.
@DoctorG
@Pathduck
Those are major sellers websites, so it's hard to avoid them.
I dug more :
- It works with extensions such as ublock and no Vivaldi trackers or ads blocker protection
- but NOT with Vivaldi w/ trackers and/or ads blocker (even without any extension)
So problem seems to come from "Vivaldi" (Chromium?) blocker...
GET https://ct.captcha-delivery.com/c.js net::ERR_BLOCKED_BY_CLIENT
example website:
https://www.norauto.fr
Thx
--
Fin'~
mib2berlin Soprano
@finway
Hi, the page is working with enabled Vivaldi ad/tracker, do you have any lists enabled than the default lists?
Sometimes the lists are not updated, uncheck, check update them.
For example:
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
Thx will smith
Yes, I use default
this list is indeed my problem
as captcha is blocked in list
https://downloads.vivaldi.com/ddg/tds-v2-current.json
Forcing in white list (exceptions) doesn't seem to work (?)
I added the 3 from this vendor with 'no block':
captcha-delivery.com datado.me datadome.co
Edit:
1/ Tracker custom Exceptions do not seem to work (even blocking or allowing) ; I tried all website format, none work, even after restarting app
2/ Custom 'Tracking Blocking Source' works, and adding only 'captcha-delivery.com' blocks the website
Not sure if it should be blocked or not... nor how it is determined to be added into the blocking list
3/ The website 'norauto.fr' is not blocked by default, you need to browse to another page until it thinks you're a robot (click on a link is sufficient for me to happen) ; captcha block the website as blocked in tracker list
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@finway Please read:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/tracking-and-ad-blocking/#Blocking_per_site
You can only add domains to the exception lists where you want the blocking to be active/inactive. You can not add exceptions for requests that domain makes.
If you want to make exceptions for requests, you can make a custom blocklist with exceptions:
! Title: Adblock Filters (personal) !! EXCEPTIONS @@||captcha-delivery.com^$domain=norauto.fr
In this case, allow requests to
captcha-delivery.comfrom the domain
norauto.fr
This uses the standard ABP ruleset: https://adblockplus.org/filter-cheatsheet
Or, just exclude
norauto.frfrom blocking. Alternately, disable the DDG Tracker Radar from the lists. IMO the DDG list is a bit too aggressive in blocking certain domains and breaking some sites, but that's the price we pay for privacy.
The reason it works in uBlock is simply because uBlock does not use the DDG Tracker Radar rules.
Ppafflick moved this topic from Vivaldi for Windows on
@Pathduck
Thx !
It seems I've been too much used to interactive blocking offered by extensions
I'll disable (or modify) ddg list as domain option is still too restrictive for me (many websites use this captcha : /)
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@finway said in captcha-delivery:
many websites use this captcha
Must be a French thing
First time I've encountered such an aggressive Captcha or a site that triggers it so easily, and site breaks if it's blocked or cookies are blocked. Bad website.
-
jesus2099 Supporters
It's a pity that I have to whitelist and allow trackers and ads on many big websites, just because of captcha thing. :C
fnac.com
sncf.fr
I forgot the others...
Please enable JS and disable any ad blocker
DuckDuckGo should not block captcha that are used on all major websites, IMO.
I will try to find how to report this problem to them but, unfortunately, they don't seem to fix anything (I've been suggesting fixes for broken bangs for years, without any results).