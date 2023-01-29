Reminders for The Reading List Please
Hey I apologize if this is the wrong place for this, but I was hoping to make a suggestion/feature request. Could we have a reminder system for items on the reading list so maybe a popup or something will happen at a specific day and time reminding us to read a specific item on the list? That would make my life a lot easier. Thank you.
Hi,
There's a related flag but not sure whether works or is broken on Vivaldi.
Check it, ateas in the mean time.
chrome://flags/#read-later-reminder-notification
@Zalex108 Hey when I look at the list of flags I don't even see that one. Searches for "read" or "later" or "reminder" don't turn up anything either. Do you see that on your Vivaldi?
Oh!
Must be hidden on the
Temporary Unexpire 1xxenable all of them, Restart and search again for
Read.
Sorry,
Just noticed this is Deskop instead of Mobile.
I see that Flag on Mobile but looking now on computer can't find it.
Maybe in future updates is been added.
Hey, so I was going to come here to make this request only to find that I've already made it! Has there been any movement on this one?
Thank you.