Blast from the past - "Ex-Opera CEO composes Vivaldi, a new Web browser"
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
8 years ago today an article was published on CNET announcing the first technical preview of a brand new browser, Vivaldi.
You can read it here: https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/ex-opera-ceo-launches-new-browser-vivaldi/.
Raise your hand if you've been using Vivaldi since then.
Also, do you remember from who or where you first heard about Vivaldi?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
My first post on Vivaldi browser
was from 2015-01-27 with Browser Vivaldi 1.0 TP – ein Kurzbericht in my german blog.
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@jane-n I read about it on the Opera forums. I downloaded it, had it open for a few minutes and deleted it. Anyway, happy birthday~
-
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
I guess I can share my story as well. I remember I was working at a tech startup incubator in spring 2017, when Gaëlle (ex Vivaldi team member) stopped by our desk to say hi to a friend. When she left, people started talking that she works at Vivaldi and it's this new browser with all these cool features. So I got curious and checked it out that evening and started using it bit by bit.
-
8 years? wow. Doesn't seem like that long.
-
pafflick Vivaldi Team
My journey started with Snapshot 1.0.111.2 that I downloaded on February 27th, 2015, after reading someone's comment about Vivaldi on the old My Opera community forums (maybe it was the same that @luetage mentioned ).
It looked interesting but far from anything I could use on a daily basis. I also closed it after a few minutes - but I kept it installed, and I've been following the project ever since.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
The first I read about Vivaldi was the Digi article:
https://www.digi.no/artikler/smeller-til-med-ny-norsk-nettleser/289335
I immediately downloaded it of course, very excited
But like others, I realised it was still very early days, and I wasn't quite ready to give up Firefox just yet. I think I started using it as default browser around 2.0 or 2.1. Custom hotkeys, spatial navigation, web panels. After that there was no going back.
-
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
I always looked for a Browser, that really acts and behaves like a Browser, something like an Old-Style-Browser in the olde days, but a new one, with new techniques. I was never satisfied with the existing browsers, even since they were slimmed down more and more. Not to say, that they though had new techniques, but those were made for the big tech, not for the user.
Finally, after a long search, I found Vivaldi in the www, and was so happy that it came into the offing from olde Opera-Software.
-
I learned about Vivaldi between the release of the third and the fourth technical previews. I didn't know much about browsers or browser engines then, but I was curious about the subject, so I searched for "chrome like browsers" through Google.
Vivaldi was listed among the pages I found with that search and it immediately caught my eye; I just loved how the UI would change its color based on the web page you were in! I did not leave it installed however. The beta phase was when I began to use it more and more. 1.0 was probably when it did become my default browser.
-
Good article, thank you for sharing this Jane. I first learned about Vivaldi from DuckDuckGo when they announced their tracking being used in Vivaldi browser. Since then I've use V. more than DDG ...
-
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
Really so long ago??
Wasn't it just... the day before yesterday?
-
I also think I read it in the old 'Opera Info Forum German'.
But I'm not sure if the forum still existed at that time.
@DOCTORG should know better, she was a moderator there.
Wasn't the first version released on 02.07.2013, as beta, beta?
You had to 'queue' to get it
Installed it around that time anyway.
-
In keeping with the beautiful 'Vivaldi Day', my good old ASUS V1Sseries laptop that I loaded this version on is having problems, the screen won't turn on.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/83281/in-keeping-with-the-beautiful-vivaldi-day-my-good-old-asus-v1sseries-laptop-is-having-problems
-
Aaron Translator
@jane-n said in Blast from the past - "Ex-Opera CEO composes Vivaldi, a new Web browser":
Raise your hand
from first snapshot,
past every snapshot,
continue next snapshot...
-
@jane-n I've been using Vivaldi since the first day of the first Technical Preview, and have never stopped or paused. I read of it on the Opera forums and immediately found it and installed it. I didn't immediately uninstall Opera from my machines, as I had been using it for about twenty years and thought it would make a useful occasional reference point.
I can't use a browser that doesn't do what I need Vivaldi to do. So until something more capable, configurable and trustworthy with a built-in email client comes along, here I am and here I will stay.
Here's my first post on the Forums, less than an hour after I downloaded the browser:
-
@Ayespy
Very nice that you still have this
Was this before 2015?
Oh, sorry just see is from 2015.
-
For me only 7 Years, enjoying every day in this time.
-
@Ayespy said in Blast from the past - "Ex-Opera CEO composes Vivaldi, a new Web browser":
@jane-n I've been using Vivaldi since the first day of the first Technical Preview, and have never stopped or paused. I read of it on the Opera forums and immediately found it and installed it. I didn't immediately uninstall Opera from my machines, as I had been using it for about twenty years and thought it would make a useful occasional reference point.
Same here. Heard about it on the Opera forum and started testing it out since the first Tech preview. I know I didn't switch over from Opera right away. I was using them both in parallel for a while, but mostly just testing and poking around with Vivaldi.
I can't remember anymore at what point I made the switchover. I think it had to be when a particular feature was implemented. Because I don't remember having stability issues even in the early releases. If I had to guess, it would probably have been something like mouse gestures or rocker gestures.
If I remember correctly, vivaldi.net was made available first as a community, and it wasn't confirmed that there would be a browser. And people were speculating that it would happen, and then started confirming things by looking at trademark filings.
-
First post @ Snapshot 1.0.422.8 (which was translated quite fine)
First vivaldi probably was @ 1.0.2xx build