@jane-n I've been using Vivaldi since the first day of the first Technical Preview, and have never stopped or paused. I read of it on the Opera forums and immediately found it and installed it. I didn't immediately uninstall Opera from my machines, as I had been using it for about twenty years and thought it would make a useful occasional reference point.

I can't use a browser that doesn't do what I need Vivaldi to do. So until something more capable, configurable and trustworthy with a built-in email client comes along, here I am and here I will stay.

Here's my first post on the Forums, less than an hour after I downloaded the browser: