Use bookmark nickname (or description or title) as tab title
RadekPilich
I need a function to be able to use bookmark nickname (or description) as tab title.
Use case - for example I have a set of bookmarks for working through my Gmail.
Here it is:
It's organized, visual, personalized.... I might even put better shorter descriptions into nicknames or descriptions, as they don't affect sorting.
However when I open this in tabs, it looks like this:
Horrible.
Can we do something about that?
@RadekPilich
Maybe you have no choice but to use an extension.
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/rename-tab-title/kppndhfiaenbiioipolacicknfmdcdep
RadekPilich
@shifte Thanks, that's great, I could have thought of that. Anyways, I picked up this one, it looked like it has better feature set https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/tab-retitle/hilgambgdpjgljhjdaccadahckpdiapo/related
Is there any way to make it automatically rename the tab the second the page is open for all bookmarks?
It seems like you need to opt each bookmark in one-by-one.