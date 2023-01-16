Program introduction: MediaMonkey
What Vivaldi is to browsers, MediaMonkey is to music players, at least for Windows. For me, it's the best program for using and maintaining a music library. It has countless features that are hard to figure out at first - much like Vivaldi. The standard version is free and perfectly adequate.
Another thing it has in common with Vivaldi is the dedicated team of programmers who are eager to optimize the program and fix bugs. There are even plans for a Linux version.
And it also has an Android app and allows syncing with the PC version.
Just take a look at it.
@Dancer18 I've been using MediaMonkey for at least 15 years. I purchased a Gold lifetime license in 2008
I'm still on version 4.1 though, as last time I tested version 5 it was too limited for me with library management and tagging features.
For me MediaMonkey is all about being able to quickly search a huge library (nearly 400GB) and sorting/tagging operations. Especially I love auto-tag from web/filename tools and the plugins/scripts like the Discogs Tagger and Last.fm scrobbling.
I also love that a lot of operations can be done using keyboard hotkeys, but that was very limited in MM5 as I remember.
A lot of users care about stuff like pretty artist/album views and adding lyrics integration and so on. For me these things are not relevant, I want a functional interface, not something that looks like any modern web app like Spotify
Maybe it's time to move to MM5 and do another test if it's improved since last time I checked (couple years back...)
Maybe it's time to move to MM5 and do another test if it's improved since last time I checked (couple years back...)
MM5.1 will be published in near future. They work hard on some fixes before going stable.
In Linux Mint I love to use Lollypop. It is less overwhelming with features, instead has a nice clean design with all basic elements.
@Dancer18 By the way:
Heather Nova - Oyster - it's a great album
@Pathduck Really, it is. I love it! There is always soulful music. It's good to meet it often.
It's a good choice, it handles playlists, ID3 tags editing and detects my oldie Sony MP4 player. That become it as invaluable asset.
In addition has portable version.
Does this program ignore the basic functionality that a lot of modern music players ignore: the ability to navigate music in folders on your drive?
The Android app seems to indicate that navigating folders is a pro feature.
@ugly I'm not quite sure bc I have already the gold version. (BTW: I also was interested to be able to browse the folders.)
You could find out by installing it.
Here is the feature list of free version.
With a look on the gold feature list I think the desired functionality is already available in free version.
-
@ugly Not...exactly
As far I understand some features are "trial mode" after expired time those features will disabled.
App in GPlay... (free version)
@Obiwan2208 said in Program introduction: MediaMonkey:
As far I understand some features are "trial mode" after expired time those features will disabled.
That is about the android app with same name.
And @ugly said already that it is a pro feature.
However, the price - about 5€ - for pro isn't that much.
Another highlight of MediaMonkey is the saving of playlists with relative paths. Who - like me - uses Windows and Linux in parallel, and that also on several computers, would like to have the same playlist collection available everywhere.
This is now possible with MediaMonkey, if it is set to relative paths in the options.
Until recently it did not work there, as well as in other players.
For this I found the wonderful script "relm3u". It works in Linux and Windows (also Windows console).
I am a big fan and long-time user of Media Monkey. Was very happy with V 4 Gold but recently bought a lifetime Gold and rather like some of the new features in V 2024, like the built-in bulk string replacement.
I have two MM libraries, one for popular music ( 40,000+ tracks ) organized by artist then album, and one for classical music ( 115,000+ tracks ) organized by composer then album. It has no problems at all managing and playing all my music.
I use Sound Forge Pro 18 for editing music.