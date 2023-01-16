@Dancer18 I've been using MediaMonkey for at least 15 years. I purchased a Gold lifetime license in 2008

I'm still on version 4.1 though, as last time I tested version 5 it was too limited for me with library management and tagging features.

For me MediaMonkey is all about being able to quickly search a huge library (nearly 400GB) and sorting/tagging operations. Especially I love auto-tag from web/filename tools and the plugins/scripts like the Discogs Tagger and Last.fm scrobbling.

I also love that a lot of operations can be done using keyboard hotkeys, but that was very limited in MM5 as I remember.

A lot of users care about stuff like pretty artist/album views and adding lyrics integration and so on. For me these things are not relevant, I want a functional interface, not something that looks like any modern web app like Spotify

Maybe it's time to move to MM5 and do another test if it's improved since last time I checked (couple years back...)