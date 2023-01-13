full screen at startup (kiosk)
Hello. I need to run vivaldi in fullscreen or kiosk mode from the start, like other browsers do with the /K function. Is there such a possibility in vivaldi? If not, I'll leave it as a suggestion. Thanks!
Pesala Ambassador
@flopyplus Try the command line parameter
--start-fullscreenin the Start menu shortcut that you use to launch Vivaldi.
yojimbo274064400
There is a --kiosk parameter but AFAICS there is nothing to stop user escaping mode, i.e. by pressing
F11key
@yojimbo274064400 No, it does not start without UI, known bug.
I try --start-fullscreen and -kiosk and not work for me!!, Any idea??
complicatiion
Hey, have the same problem, have you found a solution?
I want to run the browser in full screen (F11) in general, even after a restart. The autostart at system startup runs, but the --kiosk or --fullscreen parameter does not work.
Am on Raspbian 11 Bullseye RPI4
@complicatiion nothing. today not work any method. sorry!
Vivaldi browser has no working kiosk mode.
@flopyplus Try this
vivaldi --disable-vivaldi --kiosk https://vivaldi.com
Does it work?
Huktamatyi
Hi! I have the same problem, suggestion. Please implement a --fullscreen or --kiosk command in vivaldi, as the --incognito is working...