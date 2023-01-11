Downloads Fail with "Network Error"
Downloads Fail with "Network Error" even when the internet is completely stable. What would be the issue?
Vivaldi 5.6.2867.50 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 30007b46836fcb1b1c6e4f750e7804c408822d8f
OS Windows 11 Version 22H2 (Build 22621.1105)
JavaScript V8 10.8.168.22
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/108.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
@Couch That can be causes on your side by security tools, broken network drivers or installed extensions in Vivaldi.
I can no reproduce your broken downloads on my 5.6.2867.50 Windows 11 22H2.
How can i test your issue?
I do not see any error message in your downloads panel.
Hi,
Try to go to Site Settings and enable HTTP access.
(Or similar setting)
@Zalex108 site settings or browser settings? Anyway just looked at vivaldi settings and there is no such setting
@DoctorG Below are the only available extensions, downloading via download managers & other browsers(specifically edge) well. only vivaldi halts the downloads. No security tools present apart from the default windows defender.
@Couch Settings → Address Bar → untick "Always use Secure Connection"
@DoctorG https access was already enabled....
@Couch Does downloadt work in Guest Window? Guest Mode does not use extensions.
I guess it is a extension or security tool.
Please check Troubleshooting issues.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Couch That can block downloads.
Chrome://settings
And there at Privacy if I remember, I'm not on desktop.
@DoctorG ooh let me disable https and test again and no haven't tested in guest window.
I mean this
https://superuser.com/a/1672733
@Couch I saw, that guest window does not work with downloads.
Try a test profile (close after Welcome screen appears, make no settings, do not add extensions) and tell if download work now,
The right place for my suggestion is:
chrome://settings/content/insecureContent
Add the Domain/URL to the
Allowand try it.
@Zalex108 but the pages am downloading from are not "insecure", they all have a valid SSL certs. As per your recent suggestion, i simply cannot add each and every url to a "list". Some urls are simply just random. After i disabled "always use secure" any big download >50mb fails....
Despite the site has HTTPS the download URL could be HTTP.
Just try for one of them and see.
Microsoft Updates Catalog has this problem and this workaround works since long.
This could happen if for some reason the dialog to confirm an "insecure" download is hidden.
In such cases a workaround is to go to the Chromium internal page:
vivaldi://downloads
and select "Keep download" from there.
What is causing this you will have to figure out, I suspect one of your extensions, very probably IDM. I also don't know why you're running two different Adblockers.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
️Opening a download link which has http://.... from a website which was loaded as https:// works if Shift+Click on link and use download Save as… dialog.
I was able to finally download a file when I set it to save to the default "Downloads" folder that is set up by the OS,
On Windows it should be at:
C:\Users(Your Account)\Downloads
Linux should have it at:
~/Downloads.
It seems that there is some change that restricts downloads to the Downloads folder for downloads that are buffered, it being over HTTP/HTTPS had no effect on the issue it seems specific in only allowing those buffered downloads go to the actual Downloads folder., it does not appear to be a general permissions problem because my downloads folder is more restrictive than the other folders which fail.
I am able to reproduce it by trying to download a Wordpress backup using the Wordpress plugin "BackWPUp". I can download a backup made by that plugin directly from an FTP folder in my browser without problems, but when I go through the plugin interface where it uses some kind of smart-buffering it fails every time unless being saved to "Downloads."