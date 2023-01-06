@DoctorG ,

first sorry about my 'yelling' (using caps) earlier, but frustrated.

Ok, 'pinned tabs' should Close with the window they are 'Pinned' to.

When I close a window (session), lets say, containing tabs about openSuSE or KDE or xdg, or code (regex, php, etc),

the 'pinned tabs' relating to that 'topic' (window) should close with it.

The way this is working, every time I close a 'session' (window) on a topic (regex, php) the pinned tabs (maybe references I use often) don't close with that window and therefore are Not included the next time I open that session (windows, topic) but have been added (over and over) to my fist (primary) windows (i have open all the time for cpanel, mail etc).



I settings, there is an option 'Not' to close them with the window (and with that option, they do jump to first window), but I have selected 'Close as Other Tabs'. This as I would expect, 'Should' close the tabs, not move them to another window.



I can not imagine anyone wanting this to happen each time they close a window. If this is by design, then there is no point to 'sessions'.

because this is what I end up with having close 2 or 3 windows:



respectfully, Landis

ps, where can I clone source repo?

where is syntex, code style rules and documentation?

i have accounts on many hosts eg, github, gitlab.

maybe I can find an answer in the source..