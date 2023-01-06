closing a windows moves pinned tabs to remaing window
This is messed up. I've tried settings for 'pinned tabs'...
If I close a window of a 2 window session ( for whatever reason, eg Vivaldi re-ordered Tab Stacks and I'm trying to load a saved session), Vivaldi MOVES 'Pinned Tabs' of second window to the still open first window, multiple times (repeatedly). When I re-open closed window or load from saved session, the 'pinned tabs' are NOT included in the previously closed window.
This can Not be a normal thing people want.
I've tried All settings for 'pinned tabs', eg 'close as normal tab' etc.
about vivaldi:
Vivaldi 5.6.2867.50 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) [vivaldi repo]
Revision 30007b46836fcb1b1c6e4f750e7804c408822d8f
OS Linux [openSuSE, KDE, up to date via opensuse 15.x distro repo]
JavaScript V8 10.8.168.22
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/108.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --flag-switches-begin --enable-features=DisruptiveNotificationPermissionRevocation,SystemNotifications --flag-switches-end --desktop-startup-id=1linux-v5581.wild;1673017891;675243;1933_TIME42875737 --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi
Profile Path /home/landis/.config/vivaldi/Default
as i said, addes pinned tabs over and over
@LandisTwo But the tabs are pinned, where should they go when you close a window if you do not want to lose them?
@DoctorG ,
first sorry about my 'yelling' (using caps) earlier, but frustrated.
Ok, 'pinned tabs' should Close with the window they are 'Pinned' to.
When I close a window (session), lets say, containing tabs about openSuSE or KDE or xdg, or code (regex, php, etc),
the 'pinned tabs' relating to that 'topic' (window) should close with it.
The way this is working, every time I close a 'session' (window) on a topic (regex, php) the pinned tabs (maybe references I use often) don't close with that window and therefore are Not included the next time I open that session (windows, topic) but have been added (over and over) to my fist (primary) windows (i have open all the time for cpanel, mail etc).
I settings, there is an option 'Not' to close them with the window (and with that option, they do jump to first window), but I have selected 'Close as Other Tabs'. This as I would expect, 'Should' close the tabs, not move them to another window.
I can not imagine anyone wanting this to happen each time they close a window. If this is by design, then there is no point to 'sessions'.
because this is what I end up with having close 2 or 3 windows:
respectfully, Landis
ps, where can I clone source repo?
where is syntex, code style rules and documentation?
i have accounts on many hosts eg, github, gitlab.
maybe I can find an answer in the source..
@LandisTwo said in closing a windows moves pinned tabs to remaing window:
Ok, 'pinned tabs' should Close with the window they are 'Pinned' to.
Please report issue to Vivaldi tracker.
Have you found any solution for this yet? It's driving me crazy.
The "pinned tabs close as other tabs" is checked but the browser does not really care