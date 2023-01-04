We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Chrome OS Flex
-
My wife has a beaten up old Dell laptop running W7 that is on its last legs (the laptop that is) and I need to replace it. She also has a Sony Vaio bought a good 10 years ago but seldom used that also runs W7. My idea is to dump the Dell and install Chrome OS Flex on the Vaio, effectively converting it to a Chromebook. She's only going to be using it at home so internet connectivity won't be a problem. But she is a big Firefox fan, and I'm not sure if I can install that on OS Flex? Or will she have to settle for Chrome as her browser? And what about alternatives (like Vivaldi...)?
Any advice gratefully received! Thanks, all.
-
@TravellinBob
Hello, I would recommend the 'Q4OS' for both devices, based on Linux Debian.
Both will run fine with it, you just have to research if you need to use a "32 bit" version or if they are already "64 bit" capable.
The installation is very simple, it installs like a Windows program.
Windows remains intact, perhaps there are still important data on it.
Later, the entire hard disk can be taken over.
Firefox is no problem, as is Vivaldi.
I would advise you against "Chrome OS", too many data protection problems, far too much Google.
It's also easy to research.
-
Hi, Ingolftopf, thanks for the reply.
Funnily enough, I stumbled on Q4OS on Friday while I was looking up some comparisons between Ubuntu and Mint, and had a look at the website. I'll take another look at it this week I think - there is no desperate rush for either my wife or I, it's more a bit of a project for me that might help her.
Have to say I'm leaning towards the Linux route: not because of any particular anti-Google feelings, more to just try something different. IMO the Dell has really reached its end of life so I'll convert the Vaio and use that myself, and my wife can take over my Lenovo.
If I have any problems with the Q4OS stuff, would you mind if I reached out to you directly, maybe via Vivaldi Mail?
Many thanks!
-
@TravellinBob
There is a 'Q4OS' room on the open source messenger 'Jabber/XMPP':
xmpp:[email protected]?join
-
@TravellinBob Chrome OS Flex can not run Android apps! That means no Vivaldi, and no Firefox. However, Fyde OS is pretty much a rebranded Chrome OS, but it probably will be able to run Android apps on your old Dell.
However, Linux is an option (as ingolftopf points out). I suspect it's a better option: Linux is a proper desktop (and laptop) operating system, that runs desktop apps. Install Fyde OS, and you'll be stuck with the mobile versions of Vivaldi and Firefox.
-
@TravellinBob
With 'Q4OS' you have a fully-fledged Linux based on 'Debian' and you can easily install it with and alongside your existing Windows.
-
Re: Chrome OS Flex
OK, thanks for your feedback, folks.......
Now I've watched a LOT of videos and read a LOAD of articles about this and Linux (various distros). Still leaning towards Mint, didn't fancy Q4OS - way too an ancient Windows for me) and I've ended up if anything more confused.
I tried some stiff on Goggle Docs and found it clunky, so I'm not keen, but today found a video showing a way to load various Linux apps (probably the wrong word) including my favoured LibreOffice that would enable my missus and I to continue using it if we went the Chrome route.
But there is a big BUT. Pretty much every Linux video I watched and the related viewer comments made it pretty clear that even with the most Windowsy distros - like Mint - if anything goes wrong then to fix it means going into the terminal (including to install LibreOffice). As I've said many times, that is beyond my mental capacity and I have no wish to attempt to learn Martian - if I haven't managed passable Polish after 20 years living here then terminal will be a no-no.
Is that genuinely the case, especially with Mint? What are the chances of something going pear-shaped and forcing the terminal on me? If there is even the slightest chance of that coming to pass then Chrome OS Flex it is.......Google or not!
Thoughts?
-
mib2berlin
@TravellinBob
Hi, Mint is a distro for lower end hardware or was created for, you should really check Kubuntu or Opensuse as beginner.
The Debian based distros are also install the basic software and you have to install other software with the software management later.
I use Opensuse Tumbleweed, former SuSE, since 20 Years.
It´s a 5 GB download but you have Office, partition manager and many more installed by default.
Another feature is one setup tool for everything, on Debian based distros you have separate tools for each system setup.
May you check this out.
Cheers, mib
-
ingolftopf Ambassador
I would really recommend 'Q4OS', especially because of the easy installation if you have Windows on it.
It installs like any other Windows program.
LibreOffice is included in 'Q4OS' and guaranteed you never have to use a 'terminal'.
Maybe you just try it out.
If you really don't like it, just delete it like any other Windows program, without leaving any residue.
This is the easiest installation/uninstallation there is for Linux.
I got this tip from @DOCTORG some time ago.
Now I have it on different devices.
Have passed it on many times and never heard any complaints.
-
-
-
@neklis Is that on Chrome OS Flex, or normal Chrome OS?
-
oh. is it not the same for both Chrome OS and Flex?
-
Aaron Translator
@ingolftopf said in Chrome OS Flex:
and guaranteed you never have to use a 'terminal'.
Linux is pointless without a terminal.
Why use Linux if you don't use a terminal
-
@Aaron
Because Linux is a very big improvement over Microsoft and Apple even without a terminal, console.
Some people are put off by the terminal commands because they think it is too complicated at first.
My point was that you never have to use a terminal either, there is always a graphical interface for Linux today as well.
But little by little you might find out that using the terminal is not as complicated as it looks at first.
-
Almost forgotten about this Topic I raised - thanks for your various inputs, folks.
FYI I'm moving away from Chrome OS Flex as an option, and definitely going Linux-y...torn between Mint and Zorin OS right now, they both look as though they will satisfy my simple needs. And no Terminal.
-
@TravellinBob
As I said, I would recommend a 'Q4OS' based on Debian 12.
Also because of the simple installation on a Windows computer and because, like almost all Linux operating systems today, it can also be operated without a terminal.
-
@TravellinBob said in Chrome OS Flex:
torn between Mint and Zorin OS
that's a tough decision indeed
-
@ingolftopf I don't really like the look of it tbh - I find it a very old fashioned W95 copy - which is no doubt the point of it. I'm meeting with my next door neighbour - he's a techie - and work through both Mint and Zorin and go from there. He's on holiday right now but I'll get there. Eventually!
-
@neklis Correct, Fles does not have Android apps. But as I said, FydeOS does.
-
edwardp Ambassador
2023 is my 20th Anniversary of using Linux. First distro was SUSE Linux Personal 8.2.
I have to agree with @Aaron, above. With Linux, you need a terminal.