Re: Chrome OS Flex

OK, thanks for your feedback, folks.......

Now I've watched a LOT of videos and read a LOAD of articles about this and Linux (various distros). Still leaning towards Mint, didn't fancy Q4OS - way too an ancient Windows for me) and I've ended up if anything more confused.

I tried some stiff on Goggle Docs and found it clunky, so I'm not keen, but today found a video showing a way to load various Linux apps (probably the wrong word) including my favoured LibreOffice that would enable my missus and I to continue using it if we went the Chrome route.

But there is a big BUT. Pretty much every Linux video I watched and the related viewer comments made it pretty clear that even with the most Windowsy distros - like Mint - if anything goes wrong then to fix it means going into the terminal (including to install LibreOffice). As I've said many times, that is beyond my mental capacity and I have no wish to attempt to learn Martian - if I haven't managed passable Polish after 20 years living here then terminal will be a no-no.

Is that genuinely the case, especially with Mint? What are the chances of something going pear-shaped and forcing the terminal on me? If there is even the slightest chance of that coming to pass then Chrome OS Flex it is.......Google or not!

Thoughts?