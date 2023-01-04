We will be doing some maintenance work on Vivaldi Forums 19th of July between 10:00 and 12:00 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone).
being able to open 2 profiles (accounts) on Vivaldi browser at the same time?
-
Hi,
would be perfect if would being able to open 2 profiles (accounts) on Vivaldi browser at the same time?
TIA
Zfr
-
@ZaferN welcome to the forum!
It's very easy to use multiple profiles, see
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/user-profiles/
-
Dear @WildEnte ,
i am able to use profiles by switching each other. I would like to see each profiles without switching. I wanna see profile A & profile B window at the same time.
Is it clear? Or do i miss something?
Regs,
Zfr
-
@ZaferN
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/25289/multi-account-containers
It needs an extension.
-
Pesala Ambassador
There is no need for Workspaces or extensions.
Just install Vivaldi twice, once as a standalone version. I have the Snapshot as my default, and the Stable as standard installation for all users, with no changes to preferences, which I use just for checking bugs.
Install the Snapshot as a Standalone Version so that it does not interfere with your settings for the Stable release.
-
Opening another browser profile opens a new window leaves the current one open in the original window. You can use them concurrently
Edit after seeing the pointer to multi account containers from @shifte: in case you want to have really separate containers, also see the feature request here https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/25289/multi-account-containers
-
@ZaferN
Yes, I just noticed that an error comes up and sunddenly close all windows of vivaldi. I got no problem with other browsers. Maybe 'd be useful to share with developers of vivaldi about this matter.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
-
fires3as0n
@Pesala said in being able to open 2 profiles (accounts) on Vivaldi browser at the same time?:
There is no need for Workspaces or extensions.
Just install Vivaldi twice, once as a standalone version. I have the Snapshot as my default, and the Stable as standard installation for all users, with no changes to preferences, which I use just for checking bugs.
Install the Snapshot as a Standalone Version so that it does not interfere with your settings for the Stable release.
Yes sure, and if I need 5 different accounts - I will have to install 5 copies of Vivaldi, with 5 copies of every extension, and sync all my bookmarks and settings 5 times.
This is need for workspaces or extensions and unfortunately there is no any. I have used Multilogin extension but it has been reported to contain malware and was removed from chrome webstore.
-
@fires3as0n you replied to a 2 year old thread. Vivaldi now has workspaces, however they share login information. Use profiles if you want to login into some service simulation with different accounts.