@Dancer18 said in Is It Possible To Have Side Panel Function Similar To Opera:

@Davy49 I found exactly this variant in Opera less usable than the one in Vivaldi. So the preferences are different. Have you tried the panel settings, there is a setting "floating panel". As soon as the focus is on the main window, the panel disappears.

That could be yours.

Hello,

Thanks for your reply, by you stating the following "I found exactly this variant in Opera less usable than the one in Vivaldi" I'm assuming that you might possibly be using the opera browser somewhat? As far as I'm concerned it's all about the freedom of choice as to what software a particular decides to use. It seems as though I tried that option a short time ago but since you were kind enough to suggest it to me I'll try it yet again. Merry Christmas !

David