Is It Possible To Have Side Panel Function Similar To Opera
I don't use the opera browser, however I did try it out not long ago and one thing that I did in fact like about it was how the side panel functioned. When I moved my mouse area to the side of the screen the side panel opened automatically and when I moved my mouse arrow away it closed automatically which I really liked, it sure would be great if I could find out if this would be possible with vivaldi.
Thanks,
David
ModEdit: Title + Moved from Tips& Tricks
@Davy49 I found exactly this variant in Opera less usable than the one in Vivaldi. So the preferences are different.
Have you tried the panel settings, there is a setting "floating panel". As soon as the focus is on the main window, the panel disappears.
That could be yours.
@Dancer18 said in Is It Possible To Have Side Panel Function Similar To Opera:
@Davy49 I found exactly this variant in Opera less usable than the one in Vivaldi. So the preferences are different.
Have you tried the panel settings, there is a setting "floating panel". As soon as the focus is on the main window, the panel disappears.
That could be yours.
Hello,
Thanks for your reply, by you stating the following "I found exactly this variant in Opera less usable than the one in Vivaldi" I'm assuming that you might possibly be using the opera browser somewhat? As far as I'm concerned it's all about the freedom of choice as to what software a particular decides to use. It seems as though I tried that option a short time ago but since you were kind enough to suggest it to me I'll try it yet again. Merry Christmas !
David
@Davy49 Merry Christmas to you as well, brother!
Update:
Yes, I have installed Opera (and Firefox) too.
In case there is any issue or bug with Vivaldi.
There is even a chrome extension available in Vivaldi to open any URL in Opera (or Firefox).
With it you could switch directly to view a page in another browser.
And the sidebar settings of Vivaldi allow to have the same behaviour as Opera, as far as I can see.
ZZalex108 moved this topic from Tips & Tricks on
@Davy49 We used to have mod for that, but unfortunately it's obsolete/bork since v5.6 update:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/626143
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/625958
paul1149 Supporters
I'd like to see this as well. My monitor is narrow enough that I need to hide the panel to see the full layout of many pages. Slamming the mouse over to the left to open the panel bar would be an easy way to get the job done.