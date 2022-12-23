I am liking the newer versions of Vivaldi more and more -- but some of the behavior is weird.

Examples:

Sync of settings - work to an extent, but not all settings are synced. My shortcuts or mouse gestures are not synced. Keyboard shortcuts I imagine can have bad effects, as the layout between a Mac and Windows/Linux are different.

Sync of Panels is not possible - why? they are similar to bookmarks or open tabs. If you consider them as open tabs -- it does not show-up under the cloud icon on the title bar. If considered as bookmarks, they should be synced too.

Sync of Privacy and Security - exceptions are not synced.

I wont complain about Calendar & Mail Sync -- since each end point or browser has to be authenticated and authorized for access.

I setup vivaldi on 4 computers - it was time consuming - add all exception list by hand one by one. Add all the required panels, add all the mouse gestures and add all the keyboard shortcuts.

Reading list, Notes, and Bookmarks sync only after restart -- which is ok, but not when you are switching between 2 computers while researching on things and want to move data back and forth.

Other than Sync -- the background image for a Tab does not work on any of the OSes.

I have 2 Linux Laptops, 1 Windows desktop and 1 Apple laptop -- and it was not fun syncing all the settings by hand.

If there are technical limitations - I totally understand why that feature is not yet available.