Sync of settings - does not sync everything
I am liking the newer versions of Vivaldi more and more -- but some of the behavior is weird.
Examples:
- Sync of settings - work to an extent, but not all settings are synced. My shortcuts or mouse gestures are not synced. Keyboard shortcuts I imagine can have bad effects, as the layout between a Mac and Windows/Linux are different.
- Sync of Panels is not possible - why? they are similar to bookmarks or open tabs. If you consider them as open tabs -- it does not show-up under the cloud icon on the title bar. If considered as bookmarks, they should be synced too.
- Sync of Privacy and Security - exceptions are not synced.
- I wont complain about Calendar & Mail Sync -- since each end point or browser has to be authenticated and authorized for access.
I setup vivaldi on 4 computers - it was time consuming - add all exception list by hand one by one. Add all the required panels, add all the mouse gestures and add all the keyboard shortcuts.
Reading list, Notes, and Bookmarks sync only after restart -- which is ok, but not when you are switching between 2 computers while researching on things and want to move data back and forth.
Other than Sync -- the background image for a Tab does not work on any of the OSes.
I have 2 Linux Laptops, 1 Windows desktop and 1 Apple laptop -- and it was not fun syncing all the settings by hand.
If there are technical limitations - I totally understand why that feature is not yet available.
Pesala Ambassador
@iwz Sync is still work in progress. There are many feature requests for sync, such as Sync Web Panels.
Upvote for syncing all settings. It's a lot of work creating a new profile then having to comb through all the settings to get that profile to look and behave like it already does on another machine.
@ablumer I find it very little work. I must make a lot less changes than you do. That said, my UI looks nothing like the default UI, but partly because default functionality works very well for me, and partly because, as a tester, I don't heavily modify, because I want to be testing what the developers wrote, not some monster I built out of it.
But Vivaldi uses its own servers, databases and structures to sync everything, and every single item to be synced has to be written from scratch, as to how to pick it out of the profile, and accurately translate it to another profile. It's getting better with every new version, but still has a good ways to go.