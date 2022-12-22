@mib2berlin

Even though a clean profile works fine with duplicated/imported bookmarks, the slowness and weird behaviour @DrMabuse, posto and I had still point to an issue somewhere which eventually happens, after some normal use and real bookmarks created over time, and therefore across multiple Vivaldi versions.

Thumbnails seem to save inconsistently, sometimes it saved the photo data as a super long line of text (can be well over 150k characters), sometimes it's just a short path to a .png, sometimes no thumbnail is saved at all.

Either way, I don't think newly created bookmarks on a new profile is a good test or in any way representative of a user's experience - which leads to blaming anything else (like extensions and whatnot) rather than to the problem or a solution...

So instead, on my normal profile, I deleted all my bookmarks (by deleting the file, disabling sync) and restarted.

Then I created 50k new bookmarks - meaning nothing but Bookmarks changed compared to when I had slowdowns and unresponsive button/shortcut before, but this time it all worked just as well as on a new profile.

With the Bookmarks file being the only thing that changed between these two runs with very different outcomes, the first being unresponsive and weird and second test being perfect - obviously it has everything to do with writing/parsing that one file.

Again - maybe different Vivaldi versions, or pointing to non-existent thumbnails, or syntax errors... I don't know. But it is definitely something Vivaldi itself causes through the Bookmarks file it created and modified as nothing else changed and nothing but Vivaldi touches it.