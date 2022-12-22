We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Bookmarks performance too slow
-
Vivaldi (Desktop) bookmarks become extremely sluggish, probably with increasing number of bookmarks (~4MB export size / ~9500 lines in .html format).
Apart from slowness, the following SERIOUS bug occurs:
- New bookmarks and bookmark folders don't show up immediately upon creation in the side bar, but only (if at all) after closing and opening the parent folder.
Please fix those bookmark performance issues ASAP as they render one of Vivaldi's core features (bookmarks) basically useless, making users think about switching browsers.
-
I've also had issues with anything relating to bookmark creation/modification being super slow or having to do the same thing twice or more before it actually sticks.
Found a workaround: Open the Bookmarks file (navigate to path under Help > About > Profile Path) in Notepad++ and used Regular Expression to delete all thumbnails which for me, reduced the file's size from 37,890 KB to 764 KB, I also deleted cache folders at the same time - don't know if needed/related but I doubt it'd hurt, you can simply make a copy of the folder before modifying/deleting anything.
The Find and replace query I used is:
-
Find what: "Thumbnail": ".+$
-
Replace with: <empty>
-
Search Mode:
Regular expression
Then just click Replace All and save.
Cache folders I deleted (might be unnecessary, but shouldn't hurt either):
- Cache
- Code Cache
-
-
I have run into this issue with Bookmarks in Vivaldi for Windows v. 5.6.2867.50 (Stable channel) (64-bit) as well.
The Bookmark feature is one of the weak points of Vivaldi and the recent performance issues with it do not help matters.
When I compared with a completely new profile I was able to create bookmarks normally but it looks like when you hit a certain number of bookmarks (wonder if the folders have an effect as well) Vivaldi can no longer create bookmarks on the fly.
Firefox gets a lot of crap online but their bookmarks work better than Vivaldi's to me.
-
@noamnotyou I tried your workaround but it didn't work. The thumbnails still appeared and it's still lagging on creating a bookmark. I checked one of the other threads and apparently this is a known issue. Do you know where you can check to see submitted bugs?
-
@DrMabuse
Did you check that the Bookmarks file went down in size? As I said, mine became 48 times smaller after removing thumbnails.
What's its size now?
The bug tracker isn't public.
I made duplicates to get my bookmarks up to 7000, and the shortcut (Ctrl+D) and address bar icon do nothing at that point.
But, right-clicking the tab and clicking Bookmark tab works instantly and opens the popup window which is still as responsive as when I had 0 bookmarks, and after creating it through right-clicking the tab, the shortcut and icon work perfectly.
Can anyone maybe relay this to the development/test team? @Pesala / @mib2berlin ?
Plus I think saving thumbnails is unnecessary for a lot of people and we should have an option to disable saving them in the first place...
-
@noamnotyou @DrMabuse
Hi, I import my 220 bookmarks from my work install into a clean profile select all, paste and do this +20 times, my bookmark file is now 72 MB, no idea how many bookmarks that is but Crtl+D add instantly, the icon work with ~0.2 second lag on my older laptop.
The last paste process need several minutes to finish.
Specs in my signature.
Ah, disable animation in Appearance looks a bit faster.
Nothing fancy.
If one report this as bug it would be closed as CNR immediately, I fear.
Cheers, mib
-
mib2berlin
You have to test this in a clean profile, there are some things slowdown/block Vivaldi as the usual subjects:
Extensions
Third party AV software
Cleaning software
Slow hard disk
Cheers, mib
-
@noamnotyou said in Bookmarks performance too slow:
Plus I think saving thumbnails is unnecessary for a lot of people and we should have an option to disable saving them in the first place...
I would second this.
The thumbnails are useless for me most of the time, and I don't like sizing up files for no gain.
A checkbox for thumbnails like we have for the description, would be nice.
-
@noamnotyou So I checked the file again. My original Bookmarks file was 5.38 MB. The current one is 1.56 MB so it did reduce the file size. But even after the reduction it still lags when trying to make a bookmark. I find sometimes I have to try repeatedly to create a bookmark. Yet when I check in the Bookmarks panel I'll see multiple bookmarks of the same page I was trying to bookmark.
-
@DrMabuse said in Bookmarks performance too slow:
when I check in the Bookmarks panel I'll see multiple bookmarks of the same page I was trying to bookmark.
That could depends on how saving works.
Page not bookmarked:
Page already bookmarked:
A dupe bookmarks checker could help.
Also not directly related but could be helpful to limit the history fetching time:
@bariton We have a feature request to delete thumbs.. Is not exactly the same you asked for btw "don't generate thumbs at all".
-
@mib2berlin
Even though a clean profile works fine with duplicated/imported bookmarks, the slowness and weird behaviour @DrMabuse, posto and I had still point to an issue somewhere which eventually happens, after some normal use and real bookmarks created over time, and therefore across multiple Vivaldi versions.
Thumbnails seem to save inconsistently, sometimes it saved the photo data as a super long line of text (can be well over 150k characters), sometimes it's just a short path to a .png, sometimes no thumbnail is saved at all.
Either way, I don't think newly created bookmarks on a new profile is a good test or in any way representative of a user's experience - which leads to blaming anything else (like extensions and whatnot) rather than to the problem or a solution...
So instead, on my normal profile, I deleted all my bookmarks (by deleting the file, disabling sync) and restarted.
Then I created 50k new bookmarks - meaning nothing but Bookmarks changed compared to when I had slowdowns and unresponsive button/shortcut before, but this time it all worked just as well as on a new profile.
With the Bookmarks file being the only thing that changed between these two runs with very different outcomes, the first being unresponsive and weird and second test being perfect - obviously it has everything to do with writing/parsing that one file.
Again - maybe different Vivaldi versions, or pointing to non-existent thumbnails, or syntax errors... I don't know. But it is definitely something Vivaldi itself causes through the Bookmarks file it created and modified as nothing else changed and nothing but Vivaldi touches it.
-
@noamnotyou
Hm I can only test this with a used bookmark file from my work install, I don´t want to mess up my working install.
Can you test to remove the bookmark file again and use sync to get them back, or have you done this before already?
Export an import is another way but you loose all the meta data.
You can report this to the bug tracker and attach the "broken" bookmark file. This is may a privacy issue for some user but all testers and other members with access to the bug tracker have a contract with NDA.
The developer can check the file and as they know how it should be they may find a bug in the bookmark system and can fix it.
Cheers, mib
-
mib2berlin
Some things left, I use always the latest Vivaldi stable for testing.
A way to mess up files and databases in Vivaldi is to downgrade Vivaldi.
@noamnotyou @DrMabuse
Do you downgrade Vivaldi once to an older version?
Many user does this and can work without problems but
Vivaldi can have strange issues and nobody can reproduce it with a clean profile.
Cheers, mib
-
noamnotyou
@mib2berlin
I've tried the same but with sync restoring my bookmarks and then duplicating that, but that wasn't a good test as the restored bookmarks was after I cleaned the file from thumbnails, so even though I duplicated it many times (probably over 50k bookmarks) the file was just 16MB and there was only one noticeable Thumbnail entry at 86k characters long.
No I haven't downgraded Vivaldi.
And again, I didn't have the same issue on any profile once I removed Thumbnails entries which made up 98% of the Bookmarks file.
I couldn't test it with sync right now as it saved the latest, properly working file by now, but I have backups and will test some more later...
-
@Hadden89 said in Bookmarks performance too slow:
@bariton We have a feature request to delete thumbs.. Is not exactly the same you asked for btw "don't generate thumbs at all".
Thank you, thumbed that up although I would prefer not saving at all.
Its remarkable how old that request is, how simple it seems and what sort of things went into Vivaldi in the meantime.
Maybe the devs problem is how to style the bookmark details dialog.
I don't have the speed problem, just want my files lean and clean.
-
There was a bookmark dropdown until Vivaldi 3.7, the quality of which has not been regained. I had written this post at the time it was changed.
Since the degradation back improvements have happened, but the quality of the old version until 3.7 was never reached again.
-
@bariton I don't think a request for not saving thumbs was made. Feel free to report both as a bug and a feature. I'll upvote the latter.
-
noamnotyou
@mib2berlin
I restored an older Bookmarks file from before removing Thumbnail entries, and tried it both in a blank new profile (renaming Default folder) and on my normal profile.
Duplicated bookmarks as before and Vivaldi did slow down for a few minutes until the Bookmarks file reached a size of 110MB. Then it was fine and seemed to work, I could create bookmarks, modify and delete them on-page and in Bookmarks page.
A few days ago, before I deleted a few folders and cleaned up the Bookmarks file, duplicating bookmarks (to ~7000) eventually resulted in the shortcut (Ctrl+D) and button (in address bar) being unresponsive, and bookmarks tab being slow to update, as in it wouldn't update unless I expanded and collapsed a folder; and deleting just a single entry would take like 5 seconds, and it'd sometimes come back somehow; scroll was slow and laggy etc.
To see if maybe something else I've deleted before (like the cache folders) caused these slowdowns, I restored the entire Default folder, but it still worked well.
I also checked all Thumbnail entries that had a path and all those files do exist and aren't corrupt.
Maybe it's something else I didn't modify directly but I don't know of every file Vivaldi accesses so I'd have to roll back my entire Windows drive to replicate it which isn't worth the time for me as it's apparently easier to fix than replicate anyway.
-
@mib2berlin
I did a quick test in a clean profile and I was able to create bookmarks normally. However when I tried to create bookmarks with my original profile creating a bookmark lags badly. Compared to say Firefox it's really awkward to work with Bookmarks in Vivaldi and especially with this current issue.
-
@DrMabuse
I guess your bookmark file in your default profile is broken, no idea why.
Export your bookmarks from your default profile as .html file and import it in you clean profile, test.
Cheers, mib