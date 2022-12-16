@gavcolgts Unfortunately, this is not something we can test, as the system requires an account (and probably a camera), and if we can't test it, then we can't debug, and therefore can't fix it.

In order to debug (and hopefully fix) such issues, we need a standalone, minimal test case that reproduces the problem without needing an account.

My guess, though, is that the issue is due to something done by the site, possibly related to CSS styling.

I am not sure, but the vertical spacing seems to be close to the vertical height of the tab bar plus the address bar, which if so, might suggest that the positioning of the display area is made in absolute position on the screen, rather than relative to the document displayed.