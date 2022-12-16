Hikvision and Vivaldi
Under Vivaldi browser, Hikvision which use LocalServiceComponents (http://hikdownload.hik-connect.com/web/webplugin/windows/local-service-components/v1.0.0.0/standard/LocalServiceComponents.exe) do not work correctly.
There is some displacement of view window and this is only under Vivaldi browser. Under Opera and Edge browsers everything is fine.
I have no idea if the problem has been worked on, but after the last update it still exists. Now the window is moved up vertically only.
Hi,
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version / DE |
Start with the Troubleshoot steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
"Off Topic Tip"
Start a Backup plan if not done so yet.
Follow the Signature's Backup | Reset link.
Windows 7 (x64)
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
I went through the Troubleshoot steps. No difference
Fill a Bug Report then.
Or already did it?
Then add here the #VB
@Zalex108 what do you mean?
I found only "Report a bug on the forum" in help menu and wrote this topic. Is there another way to report this bug?
Last sentence.
Still not fixed I see
yngve Vivaldi Team
@gavcolgts Unfortunately, this is not something we can test, as the system requires an account (and probably a camera), and if we can't test it, then we can't debug, and therefore can't fix it.
In order to debug (and hopefully fix) such issues, we need a standalone, minimal test case that reproduces the problem without needing an account.
My guess, though, is that the issue is due to something done by the site, possibly related to CSS styling.
I am not sure, but the vertical spacing seems to be close to the vertical height of the tab bar plus the address bar, which if so, might suggest that the positioning of the display area is made in absolute position on the screen, rather than relative to the document displayed.