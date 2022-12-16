Just an update on this issue:

sadly V46 did not fix my problem

BUT, I think I have found what causes it:

I lose sync when Vivaldi is closed and is opened by clicking a link outside the browser. Any link. If Vivaldi is already open, and I click the link in lets, say, an email, all is good.

So, I remembered that extension sometimes can have unintended consequences. As I only use 3 it was easy to work out which one caused the problem: Bitwarden. I turned this one off and all seems to be ok.

I will have to investigate further, but surely there are others out there using Bitwarden with Vivaldi, and it only happened recently, so I'd say an update broke something.

I will keep you posted.