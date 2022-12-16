vivaldi logs itself out and looses sync
I have been using Vivaldi for at least 2 years and never had any problems with it, but lately it keeps randomly logging me out, and I have to log in into all my sites again (most with 2FA which can be a pain). All the cookies etc seem to be there, and I have not been able to pin down what causes it. When it happens, it is usually after starting the computer or even just waking it up - but it doesn't always lose it. It is driving me nuts because I cannot for the life of me work out the cause. The only other device I am syncing with is my android phone and that never has this problem, so it must be related to the Linux version.
Here are some details about my system. Has anyone else experienced this or has any idea what causes it? Your help would be appreciated, thank you
mib2berlin
@Ancajour
Hi, this happen to me only after an update of Vivaldi, I sync 3 Linux and 2 Android systems and never get logout of sync. The Vivaldi server sometimes get hickups but this is rare. You can check this on:
There was an update to .46 today, check if this happen after the next update.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin thank you!
I have now updated to v.46 and hopefully this will fix it.
Thanks again for your reply
Just an update on this issue:
sadly V46 did not fix my problem
BUT, I think I have found what causes it:
I lose sync when Vivaldi is closed and is opened by clicking a link outside the browser. Any link. If Vivaldi is already open, and I click the link in lets, say, an email, all is good.
So, I remembered that extension sometimes can have unintended consequences. As I only use 3 it was easy to work out which one caused the problem: Bitwarden. I turned this one off and all seems to be ok.
I will have to investigate further, but surely there are others out there using Bitwarden with Vivaldi, and it only happened recently, so I'd say an update broke something.
I will keep you posted.
@Ancajour any update on this? I keep getting logged out of sync, it always complains about "too many failed attempts".
daniel Vivaldi Team Patron
You’re describing symptoms addressed in this thread.
What is happening is that your GNOME Secrets or KWallet is locked after startup or after locking and unlocking your screen. This used to cause data loss, but there is no a warning dialog. (Other browsers have the same issue.)