How can I stop Vivaldi using Bing?
I’ve “deleted” Bing from Vivaldi. Bing is no longer in my settings under Search. Bing has “gone”. But if I do an internet search I get … Google => Charmsearching => Bing.
If I reinstall Vivaldi, it uses Google, like I want. Briefly. But slowly, gradually - Bing hijacks it back – even after its deleted.
It’s really, really annoying.
This I my last ditch attempt before I uninstall Vivaldi and switch to back Chrome. Please get rid of Bing. I do not want it.
And what the heck is “Charmsearching.com” anyway? It looks like Vivaldi has malware in its installer.
To clarify: searches on Vivaldi always, eventually, get hijacked by Charmsearching which redirects to Bing. Regardless of whether Bing is selected or “deleted”.
Please fix it. (Get rid of the Charmsearching.com redirector)
probably you "infected" yourself with a strange extension or software, which adds this searchengine entry to vivaldi (or every standard browser at your system).
check your software at "program and features" and also all extensions
@Steffp01 Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
This has nothing to do with Vivaldi.
See:
https://www.reddit.com/r/browsers/comments/npg8p6/how_to_fix_google_chrome_charmsearchingcom/
CharmSearching [.com]is a rogue search engine promoted with a help of a variety of browser-hijacking programs.
https://geeksadvice.com/remove-charmsearching-com-redirect/
Absolutely spot on. I only had one extension: MyTranslator.com
I removed it. And now sanity (and Google search) are restored! Thank you!
I have every confidence I should win the DQOTD (dumbest question of the day) award with this, but how do I find what extensions I have with Vivaldi? I also have Bing hijacking my search engine setting. I repeatedly try to set it back to Duckduckgo but Bing immediately hijacks it.
I don't know that it is charmsearching causing it but don't know what else it might be. Something is doing it!
how do I find what extensions I have with Vivaldi
menu tools/Extensions maybe it's a start
Reading the docs is also a good start
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/extensions/
i am also having bing hijacking search. using search bar with duckduckgo as default. di a search in duckduckgo, and then search changes to bing. open vivaldi search shows for bing. viv is up to date, as of today. this started happening a couple of days ago. no new software or addons.
not having this issue on 2 other computers, with same addons.
I have uninstalled all addons. problem continues. I have re-installed addons
Have scanned with malwarebytes, superantispyware, and malwarebytes adwcleaner. nothing found.
not having problem in firefox.
any other ideas?
@astro46 Hmmm. I can't reproduce that. Whatever I set as my default search engine is what Vivaldi uses.
Have you set duckduckgo as your default search engine?
yep
on desktop, which is what I originally posted about here, I discovered that checking box next to "use last selected search engine" got around the problem. the next day, i unchecked it, and ddg stayed as search default, at least for the 5 minutes that I tried it. by copying a "image search url" into the duckduckgo parameters, i was then able to delete bing from list.
on a different computer there were 5 instances of ddg in the search list. deleting one would reset search default to bing. deleting bing created yet another ddg instance. there were other bizarre permutations of deleting one creating another, or changing defaults. at the moment, this computer now has ddg as default and bing deleted. (ddg uses bing for image search anyway).
both computers now have ddg as effective defaults, at least at the moment. obviously this all stems from some vivaldi/bing interaction
vivaldi craziness.