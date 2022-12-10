I’ve “deleted” Bing from Vivaldi. Bing is no longer in my settings under Search. Bing has “gone”. But if I do an internet search I get … Google => Charmsearching => Bing.

If I reinstall Vivaldi, it uses Google, like I want. Briefly. But slowly, gradually - Bing hijacks it back – even after its deleted.

It’s really, really annoying.

This I my last ditch attempt before I uninstall Vivaldi and switch to back Chrome. Please get rid of Bing. I do not want it.

And what the heck is “Charmsearching.com” anyway? It looks like Vivaldi has malware in its installer.

To clarify: searches on Vivaldi always, eventually, get hijacked by Charmsearching which redirects to Bing. Regardless of whether Bing is selected or “deleted”.

Please fix it. (Get rid of the Charmsearching.com redirector)